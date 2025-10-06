5 best Echo deals you should buy in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale
The Prime Big Deal Days sale is kicking off tomorrow, but you can already find some amazing discounts on Amazon right now, especially on Echo devices.
Amazon held a devices event last week, announcing new products across its Echo, Fire, Ring and Blink ranges. As new products are coming soon, Amazon has slashed its prices on its older models – but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth your time or money!
The Amazon Echo range of smart speakers and displays include the Dot, Spot, Pop and Show, the latter of which varies in size from five inches up to 15. If it’s music listening and smart home commands you’re after, a Dot, Spot or Pop are the ones to choose, but if you want all these features and more, plus a touchscreen, then pick a Show.
To help you save extra money this Prime Day, I’ve rounded up the five best Echo deals from the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Get 45% off the Echo Dot smart speaker at Amazon. Available in three colours, the Echo Dot has enhanced audio with crisper vocals and bass than before. Aside from playing music and podcasts, it can also control your other smart devices and Alexa voice control sets timers, checks weather and answers all your questions.
Now under £45, the Echo Spot is the speaker to choose if you also want a clock. As a customisable smart clock and speaker, the Echo Spot displays the time, weather and song titles, and you can personalise the display with colours and your favourite clock face.
The Echo Pop is now 49% off for Prime Big Deal Days. The smallest smart speaker from the range, the Echo Pop still promises big sound and handy features. At £22.99, it’s the cheapest the Echo Pop has been in years.
If a smart display is more your thing, the Echo Show 5 is a great, beginner-friendly choice – and it’s now just £49.99. The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch touchscreen display that streams content, sets timers, makes video calls, and it has a built-in camera so you can check in on your family and pets when you’re away.
Save £60 on the Echo Show 8 for Prime Big Deal Days. The Echo Show 8 has an HD 8-inch touchscreen, 13 MP camera and is made from 29% recycled materials. If you want something to keep all your smart home devices in one place, the Echo Show 8 can do that for you, including managing cameras and lights, and customising routines.
