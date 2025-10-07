3 tried and tested security camera deals from Arlo, Eufy and Yale for Prime Day
Get the best security cameras for better than half price right now
The Prime Big Deal Days sale is in full swing, and discounts on home, kitchen and smart tech have been abundant. If you’re looking to upgrade your home security, a security camera is the best option to choose for both inside and outside your house.
Today’s security cameras are more advanced than ever before. Years ago, security cameras were clunky, overcomplicated, expensive and required external help to set them up. Now, the best security cameras are easy to use, well designed and have plenty of handy features to protect your home.
Amazon’s latest Prime Day sale has tons of offers on smart home tech, but these three security camera deals are the best I’ve found. Even better, we’ve tried and tested all three of the picks below, so you know you’re getting something reliable – and for a cheaper price.
Get 53% off the Arlo Ultra 2 at Amazon. Available in 1, 2, 3 and 4 packs, the Arlo Ultra 2 has 4K video resolution, colour night vision and two-way audio. It promises a battery life of six months and comes with a free Arlo Secure trial.
Read our full Arlo Ultra 2 review for more details.
The 5-star Eufy SoloCam S220 is now under £45 in Prime’s Big Deal Days sale. This outdoor wireless camera can detect people, pets and vehicles and sends AI-powered alerts to you so you always know what’s happening at your property. It also has a built-in solar panel for constant charging.
Read our full Eufy S220 review for more details.
Yale is running its own sale during Prime Day 2, and the Yale Smart Outdoor Camera is now 20% off. It captures FHD 1080p footage and has a built-in spotlight to illuminate your home and scare off potential intruders.
Read our full Yale Smart Outdoor Camera review for more details.
