TikTok’s favorite Le Creuset pan dupe is 37% off in this October Prime Day deal

I’ve just found a great deal on the ever-popular Always Pan 2.0 by Our Place. The Le Creuset dupe is up to 37% off right now, thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Get the Our Place Always Pan 2.0 deal here
Several colour options for the regular, 10-5in diameter pan are reduced, but the biggest discount can be found on the Spice colourway. This orange-pink hue looks fantastic in almost any kitchen – I actually have this colour and use the pan almost every day – and it comes with a matching lid, a beechwood spatula and a stainless steel steamer/colander.
Amazon currently has the pan at just $94, which is $56 off the normal price and represents a 37% discount. The large version (12.5 inch diameter) in the same colour is 22% off, at $140, while the mini pan (8.5 inches) is down 25% to $90.
Our Place Always Pan 2.0: was $150, now $94 at Amazon
Available in a range of attractive colours, the Always Pan 2.0 by Our Place is a recycled aluminium pan that is induction-compatible, oven-safe and comes with a spatula, lid and steamer.
Other colour options for the Always Pan 2.0 have also had a price cut for Amazon’s Prime Day sale. The Blue Salt, Lavender and Steam colour options of the regular-sized pan are down by 31% to $104.
Made from recycled aluminium, the pan is oven safe, non-stick and lightweight. It’s also induction stove top/hob compatible, and the spatula is designed to sit on a mount attached to the pan handle, so it can rest neatly without laying in your food.
The included steamer/colander is also super-convenient, thanks to the handles and how it fits perfectly in the pan itself.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.