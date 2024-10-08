TikTok’s favorite Le Creuset pan dupe is 37% off in this October Prime Day deal

I’ve just found a great deal on the ever-popular Always Pan 2.0 by Our Place. The Le Creuset dupe is up to 37% off right now, thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Get the Our Place Always Pan 2.0 deal here

Several colour options for the regular, 10-5in diameter pan are reduced, but the biggest discount can be found on the Spice colourway. This orange-pink hue looks fantastic in almost any kitchen – I actually have this colour and use the pan almost every day – and it comes with a matching lid, a beechwood spatula and a stainless steel steamer/colander.

Amazon currently has the pan at just $94, which is $56 off the normal price and represents a 37% discount. The large version (12.5 inch diameter) in the same colour is 22% off, at $140, while the mini pan (8.5 inches) is down 25% to $90.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0: was $150, now $94 at Amazon

Available in a range of attractive colours, the Always Pan 2.0 by Our Place is a recycled aluminium pan that is induction-compatible, oven-safe and comes with a spatula, lid and steamer.

Other colour options for the Always Pan 2.0 have also had a price cut for Amazon’s Prime Day sale. The Blue Salt, Lavender and Steam colour options of the regular-sized pan are down by 31% to $104.

Made from recycled aluminium, the pan is oven safe, non-stick and lightweight. It’s also induction stove top/hob compatible, and the spatula is designed to sit on a mount attached to the pan handle, so it can rest neatly without laying in your food.

The included steamer/colander is also super-convenient, thanks to the handles and how it fits perfectly in the pan itself.