I never thought I'd say this, but De’Longhi's new kettle and toaster are the prettiest I've ever seen

When it comes to kitchen appliances, a lot of people prefer practicality over looks. As long as it fits in, looks nice and does the job exactly as it promises, there's nothing to complain about, right? Just wait until you see this.
De'Longhi is the latest brand to launch a kettle and toaster collection that's meant to enhance both the beauty and functionality of the home, and I'm obsessed. The Ballerina Seta range, with Seta meaning silk in Italian, reflects its sophisticated design and intricate manufacturing process.
Just like the Philips Eco Conscious range, the new collection is a strong example that interior design choices don't have to stop at kitchen tech. De'Longhi is known for making some of the best kettles and best toasters on the market, and just because this collection is a pretty one, doesn't mean it'll perform any less.
Inspired by luxurious silk fabrics that have graced Italian ateliers for centuries, the Ballerina Seta range features De’Longhi’s innovative dual layer product composition. The collection is presented in two timeless yet contemporary colours, Silk Beige and Silk Blue.
The De'Longhi Ballerina Seta Electric Kettle, priced at £74.99, features a fully removable, washable limescale mesh water filter and a 360° rotating swivel base. The De'Longhi Ballerina Seta 4 Slice Toaster, also priced at £74.99, has precision controls that allow for perfect browning and a fully removable crumb tray to make cleaning easy.
Whilst it's clear which collection is my favourite, De'Longhi has also released a second toaster and kettle range, the Eclettica collection. Named after the ancient Greek word meaning "to choose from," Eclettica combines an innovative blend of traditional charm and modern functionality.
Available to purchase in black, white, beige and pink, the De'Longhi Eclettica Kettle is priced at £69.99 and the De'Longhi Eclettica Toaster is £74.99.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
