The Philips Eco Conscious range is everything I've ever wanted (and it's on sale)

When it comes to kitchen appliances, a lot of us are a little too obsessed with how they look on the countertop. Well, when I say 'us', I mean me. I adore having a matching kettle, toaster and coffee machine, so much so that I recently bought a matching air fryer as well. Is that bad? If you're shaking your head right now, then you just wait to see what I've found...

Philips is known for producing some of the best kitchen appliances on the market, and I have been obsessing over one of its recent launches. The Philips Eco-Collection is a world first range of appliances made up of bio-plastics collected from plant oil waste. Not only do the appliances look great, but Philips' strong focus on sustainability makes them even more attractive. What's even better is that the whole range is currently discounted on Amazon, so there's no better time to refresh your kitchen. Alongside their eco-friendly design, the appliances also boast energy saving capabilities, including automatic power buttons that save energy.

Philips Eco Conscious Edition Toaster 5000 Series

The Eco Collection 5000 Series Toaster has eight different browning settings, whilst its reheat and defrost functions mean keeping bread frozen for longevity is easy. It also has a handy crumb tray designed to prevent mess, as well as a removable dust cover so you can keep the toaster cleaner for longer.

Philips Eco Conscious Edition Toaster 5000 Series: was £49.99 , now £39.99 at Amazon (save £10)

Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning with the Philips Eco Conscious Edition Toaster 5000 Series. Its 2 slot, compact and modern design will look sensational in your kitchen.

Philips Eco Conscious Editions Kettle 5000 Series

The Eco Collection 5000 Series Kettle has a large 1.7L capacity, with a clear water level indicator, making it easy to prevent water wastage. As well as its 2200W power, it also sits nicely on 360-degree pirouette base, perfect for easy lifting. Its removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean, and the powerful concealed stainless steel heating element enables fast boiling and easy cleaning.

Philips Eco Conscious Editions Kettle 5000 Series: was £49.99, now £39.99 at Amazon (save £10)

Save 20% with the With the Philips Eco Conscious Edition Kettle. With its 2200W power and large capacity, you can prepare warm drinks in no time for the whole family.

Philips Eco Conscious Edition Blender 5000 series

The Philips Eco Conscious Edition Blender 5000 series provides smooth and creamy perfection without compromising on performance through its ProBlend technology. The ProBlend motor delivers 350W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate the ingredients. The ProBlend blades are uniquely shaped to maximise force and cutting performance whilst the ProBlend tumbler is designed with unique ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.

Philips Eco Conscious Edition Blender 5000 series: was £59.99 , now £54.99 at Amazon (save £5)

Prepare your favourite morning smoothie to go, with the elegant, stylish high-performing Philips Eco Conscious Edition Blender.

Philips Eco Conscious Edition Coffee Maker 5000 Series

The 5000 Series Eco Conscious coffee maker features an ‘aroma twister’, a smart nozzle inside the jug that circulates the coffee evenly, for an optimal, consistent aroma. The drip-stop feature allows you to pour a cup before the brewing cycle is finished, while the energy-saving fast-brew time means you can make up to 10 cups in just 10 minutes.

Philips Eco Conscious Edition Coffee Maker 5000 Series: was £64.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon (save £5)

Enjoy your coffee’s great taste and aroma every morning with the Philips Eco Conscious Edition Coffee Maker 5000 Series. Its 1.2 L capacity can provide up to 15 cups.

Happy shopping! I'm off to go and purchase mine now!