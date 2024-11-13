Forget Le Creuset – ProCook's new winter range should be on everyone's Christmas wish list

QUICK SUMMARY
ProCook has launched its 2024 winter range, ranging from new cast iron dishes to a retro-inspired stand mixer. All products can be purchased from the ProCook online store from today.
When it comes to luxury kitchenware, Le Creuset is often the first brand that comes to mind. However, ProCook is quickly gaining recognition, especially for producing high-quality essentials that blend exceptional performance, style and durability. Either way, we're big fans at T3, especially since the brand entered the electrical market earlier this year.
This means we were thrilled to hear that ProCook's new Christmas range has officially launched. From stackable cast iron dishes to retro-inspired stand mixers, keep reading to find out ProCook’s latest offerings ahead of the festive season.
New cast iron colours
ProCook’s popular cast iron collection has now expanded to include three new colourways, including green, blue, grey and ivory. They're crafted with a durable enamel coating that's designed to withstand high heat, making them perfect for both oven and stovetop cooking.
Unlike many other non-stick options, ProCook's cast iron cookware is completely free from harmful chemicals, ensuring healthier cooking without compromising on quality.
From £49, procook.co.uk
Professional Bi-Ply cookware set
ProCook's new 12-piece Professional Bi-Ply cookware set features a dual-layer construction with an aluminium outer layer for rapid heat distribution, precise temperature control, and a premium 18/10 stainless-steel inner layer for durability. The pans are great for a whole range of cuisines and cooking styles, ranging from stir fries to slow-simmered sauces.
The aluminium body ensures no hot spots and brings enhanced energy efficiency. The sturdy, ergonomic handles are comfortable to use, and the set is compatible with all hob types, making it a highly adaptable choice for the modern kitchen.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
£439, procook.co.uk
Stand Mixer in Cream
ProCook launched its first-ever stand mixer back in March, but the popular appliance is now available in cream. With a powerful motor and multiple speed settings, it's perfect for baking enthusiasts.
The stand mixer also comes with a variety of attachments, making it easy to create anything from delicate meringues to artisan-style loaves of bread.
£249, procook.co.uk
Ivory Kettle and 2 Slice Toaster Set
ProCook’s new ivory kettle and 2-slice toaster set brings both style and substance to breakfast routines. The kettle boasts rapid boiling technology with an ergonomic handle and easy-to-read water gauge, ensuring convenience in every use. The matching 2-slice toaster offers multiple browning settings and a high-lift lever for easy retrieval of toast.
Both items feature a sophisticated ivory finish, blending seamlessly into both contemporary and traditional kitchen designs. The duo is not only functional but also an attractive countertop ensemble.
£128, procook.co.uk
Burr Coffee Grinder
For the coffee connoisseur, the brand new ProCook Burr Coffee Grinder offers a superior coffee grinding experience. The burr mechanism ensures coffee beans are evenly ground, unlocking the full coffee flavour and aroma. Adjustable grind settings also allow users to tailor the grind to their preferred brewing method.
With a sleek design and easy-to-clean components, this grinder combines efficiency with style, making it an essential tool for achieving the perfect cup of coffee at home.
£79, procook.co.uk
Nami Knives
The new Nami knife range is an affordable range ideal for all kitchen prep tasks. The blades made from X30 stainless steel with added carbon, combining exceptional edge retention, strength and resistance to rust. The blade is both embossed and oxidised, giving it a distinct and stylish appearance that sets it apart.
For a secure and comfortable grip, the knives feature pakkawood handles with a triple-rivet design, balancing durability with elegance for daily use. The 2-pack comprises a 17.5cm Santoku Knife and 16cm Nakiri Knife, but other knives are available in the range.
£29 (set of 2), procook.co.uk
Gourmet Kiru Black Knife Set
The Kiru Black Knife Set includes a paring, utility and chef knife with a walnut magnetic knife block. Its all-black appearance lends a sleek, modern touch to the kitchen, and the Japanese inspired blades are crafted from X30 stainless steel with an official Rockwell hardness rating.
The knife also features ergonomic handles embellished with diamond design for maximum comfort and grip.
From £39, procook.co.uk
Check out the 5 Le Creuset alternatives to upgrade your kitchen for less next.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
iOS 18.2 release date leaked – the day when Apple Intelligence comes to the UK
Though nothing is official just yet
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Google Home AI update could change the way you use smart cameras forever
Google is bringing lots of Gemini AI improvements to its smart home platform
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Braun's latest addition to the PowerBlend family is specially designed for those on the go
Rushing around in the mornings? Braun's latest launch will help
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Le Creuset launches its Halloween collection – and I want to fill my kitchen with pumpkins
Le Creuset’s Halloween collection is full of pumpkins and I’m completely obsessed
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
TikTok’s favorite Le Creuset pan dupe is 37% off in this October Prime Day deal
Save up to $56 on the Our Play Always Pan 2.0 with this Prime Day deal
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
ProCook's electric pizza oven is finally here, and it's a lot cheaper than you'd think
The ProCook Electric Pizza Oven Air Fryer features 20 different functions
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
ProCook unveils stunning knife range inspired by Japanese elegance
These are some of the most beautiful kitchen knives we've ever seen
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
5 luxury smart home gadgets everyone needs in their kitchen
Looking to upgrade your kitchen space? These five gadgets will help
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Haier's new air fryer has a viewing window that lets you monitor cooking progress
The Haier Multi Air Fryer Series 5 certainly has a lot to offer
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
ProCook's new ice cream makers are a must-have for summer hosting
The ProCook Ice Cream Maker and ProCook Professional Ice Cream Maker will be available to purchase in July
By Lizzie Wilmot Published