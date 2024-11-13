Forget Le Creuset – ProCook's new winter range should be on everyone's Christmas wish list

QUICK SUMMARY ProCook has launched its 2024 winter range, ranging from new cast iron dishes to a retro-inspired stand mixer. All products can be purchased from the ProCook online store from today.

When it comes to luxury kitchenware, Le Creuset is often the first brand that comes to mind. However, ProCook is quickly gaining recognition, especially for producing high-quality essentials that blend exceptional performance, style and durability. Either way, we're big fans at T3, especially since the brand entered the electrical market earlier this year.

This means we were thrilled to hear that ProCook's new Christmas range has officially launched. From stackable cast iron dishes to retro-inspired stand mixers, keep reading to find out ProCook’s latest offerings ahead of the festive season.

New cast iron colours

(Image credit: ProCook)

ProCook’s popular cast iron collection has now expanded to include three new colourways, including green, blue, grey and ivory. They're crafted with a durable enamel coating that's designed to withstand high heat, making them perfect for both oven and stovetop cooking.

Unlike many other non-stick options, ProCook's cast iron cookware is completely free from harmful chemicals, ensuring healthier cooking without compromising on quality.

From £49, procook.co.uk

Professional Bi-Ply cookware set

(Image credit: ProCook)

ProCook's new 12-piece Professional Bi-Ply cookware set features a dual-layer construction with an aluminium outer layer for rapid heat distribution, precise temperature control, and a premium 18/10 stainless-steel inner layer for durability. The pans are great for a whole range of cuisines and cooking styles, ranging from stir fries to slow-simmered sauces.

The aluminium body ensures no hot spots and brings enhanced energy efficiency. The sturdy, ergonomic handles are comfortable to use, and the set is compatible with all hob types, making it a highly adaptable choice for the modern kitchen.

£439, procook.co.uk

Stand Mixer in Cream

(Image credit: ProCook)

ProCook launched its first-ever stand mixer back in March, but the popular appliance is now available in cream. With a powerful motor and multiple speed settings, it's perfect for baking enthusiasts.

The stand mixer also comes with a variety of attachments, making it easy to create anything from delicate meringues to artisan-style loaves of bread.

£249, procook.co.uk

Ivory Kettle and 2 Slice Toaster Set

(Image credit: ProCook)

ProCook’s new ivory kettle and 2-slice toaster set brings both style and substance to breakfast routines. The kettle boasts rapid boiling technology with an ergonomic handle and easy-to-read water gauge, ensuring convenience in every use. The matching 2-slice toaster offers multiple browning settings and a high-lift lever for easy retrieval of toast.

Both items feature a sophisticated ivory finish, blending seamlessly into both contemporary and traditional kitchen designs. The duo is not only functional but also an attractive countertop ensemble.

£128, procook.co.uk

Burr Coffee Grinder

(Image credit: ProCook)

For the coffee connoisseur, the brand new ProCook Burr Coffee Grinder offers a superior coffee grinding experience. The burr mechanism ensures coffee beans are evenly ground, unlocking the full coffee flavour and aroma. Adjustable grind settings also allow users to tailor the grind to their preferred brewing method.

With a sleek design and easy-to-clean components, this grinder combines efficiency with style, making it an essential tool for achieving the perfect cup of coffee at home.

£79, procook.co.uk

Nami Knives

(Image credit: ProCook)

The new Nami knife range is an affordable range ideal for all kitchen prep tasks. The blades made from X30 stainless steel with added carbon, combining exceptional edge retention, strength and resistance to rust. The blade is both embossed and oxidised, giving it a distinct and stylish appearance that sets it apart.

For a secure and comfortable grip, the knives feature pakkawood handles with a triple-rivet design, balancing durability with elegance for daily use. The 2-pack comprises a 17.5cm Santoku Knife and 16cm Nakiri Knife, but other knives are available in the range.

£29 (set of 2), procook.co.uk

Gourmet Kiru Black Knife Set

(Image credit: ProCook)

The Kiru Black Knife Set includes a paring, utility and chef knife with a walnut magnetic knife block. Its all-black appearance lends a sleek, modern touch to the kitchen, and the Japanese inspired blades are crafted from X30 stainless steel with an official Rockwell hardness rating.

The knife also features ergonomic handles embellished with diamond design for maximum comfort and grip.

From £39, procook.co.uk

Check out the 5 Le Creuset alternatives to upgrade your kitchen for less next.