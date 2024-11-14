Cuisinart launches new tiny ice cream maker – and it's the perfect stocking filler

Cuisinart has launched its brand new ice cream maker, the Solo Scoops. Despite being its smallest model yet, it can whip up homemade ice cream, gelato, sorbet or frozen yogurt in under 25 minutes.
Cuisinart has announced the debut of its new Solo Scoops Ice Cream Maker, designed to make creating homemade frozen desserts a breeze all year round. Whilst the kitchen appliance brand is already known for making some of the best ice cream makers around, the Solo Scoops is its smallest (and most affordable) yet.
Its compact design makes the Solo Scoops Ice Cream Maker a great gift this Christmas, especially if you're on the hunt for a stocking filler. Featuring simple one-touch operation, it can whip up homemade ice cream, gelato, sorbet or frozen yogurt in under 25 minutes.
The Cuisinart Solo Scoops has an RRP of £39.99 and can be purchased on the Cuisinart online store or Amazon.
Despite its compact design, the Solo Scoops boasts an impressive 475ml capacity, enough to make approximately eight scoops of ice cream. Whilst it may not be the best choice for larger families, it's a pretty impressive alternative, especially when compared to models like the Ninja Creami.
Caroline Ross-Davide Silva, Product Marketing Director at Cuisinart said: “The Solo Scoops Ice Cream Maker embodies our commitment to bringing joy and creativity to home cooking. We've designed it to be user-friendly and compact, perfect for today's kitchens. Whether you're whipping up a quick dessert or experimenting with gourmet flavours, Solo Scoops empowers everyone to become an at-home ice cream artisan, any day of the year."
