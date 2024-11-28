T3's favourite electric toothbrush is now 25% off for Black Friday – but be quick

Black Friday is now in full swing, and after diving into the sales bright and early this morning, one particular deal has really stood out to me.
SURI launched its Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush in 2022, with it quickly earning the title of top-rated electric toothbrush on Trustpilot. Available in five beautiful colours – Morning Waves, Winter Fern, Midnight Black, Sea Mist and Sunset Bloom – it also looks as good as it performs.
I actually reviewed the SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush last year, and it’s one of the rare products that has remained a staple in my routine. Not only has it secured a spot in our best electric toothbrush guide, but it also won at the T3 Awards earlier this year. Impressive, right?
As of today, Amazon has slashed the price of the SURI toothbrush by 25%, bringing it down to just £71.25. The deal is available on all five colours, so check it out now before stock runs out.
The SURI Electric Toothbrush comes with a UV travel case designed to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just one minute.
There is also the option to buy the SURI without the UV travel case, which is also 25% off. If you’re not a frequent traveler and prefer to save a bit more, this could be the perfect deal for you.
The SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush without the UV travel case is also 25% off, so go for this option if you don't think you'd need it.
Are you convinced? Have a look at the 7 mistakes everyone makes with electric toothbrushes so you're fully prepared for your new purchase.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
This 6-camera Swann security system is now $140 off in this Black Friday deal
Upgrade your home security with up to 50% off Swann security in the Black Friday sales
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
YETI’s best-selling products are ridiculously cheap in Amazon’s Black Friday sale
Fancy yourself a tumbler, rambler or cooler? Amazon's reduced them all
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This 6-camera Swann security system is now $140 off in this Black Friday deal
Upgrade your home security with up to 50% off Swann security in the Black Friday sales
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
All-new Amazon Echo Show 21 and 15 already heavily discounted for Black Friday
Even though they've just launched, you can get big Amazon Echo Show deals
By Rik Henderson Published
-
5 garden tech gadgets you need to grab in the Black Friday sales
We've found the best deals on lawn mowers, pressure washers, leaf blowers and more...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Don't panic, but this best-selling Dyson is almost half price for Black Friday
There's a huge $220 saving...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Nectar’s best memory foam mattress is $837 off in this Black Friday deal
Get up to 50% off mattresses and accessories in the Nectar Black Friday deals
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This bean-to-cup coffee machine is brand new, but it's already had a $200 price cut for Black Friday
The De'Longhi La Specialista Opera was only released last month
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is $170 off in early Black Friday deal
Get 37% off the KitchenAid Stand Mixer in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
You can now get the Nespresso Vertuo Pop for under $100 in Amazon's early Black Friday sale
After a new coffee machine? This is the deal we recommend
By Lizzie Wilmot Published