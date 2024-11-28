T3's favourite electric toothbrush is now 25% off for Black Friday – but be quick

Black Friday is now in full swing, and after diving into the sales bright and early this morning, one particular deal has really stood out to me.

SURI launched its Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush in 2022, with it quickly earning the title of top-rated electric toothbrush on Trustpilot. Available in five beautiful colours – Morning Waves, Winter Fern, Midnight Black, Sea Mist and Sunset Bloom – it also looks as good as it performs.

I actually reviewed the SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush last year, and it’s one of the rare products that has remained a staple in my routine. Not only has it secured a spot in our best electric toothbrush guide, but it also won at the T3 Awards earlier this year. Impressive, right?

As of today, Amazon has slashed the price of the SURI toothbrush by 25%, bringing it down to just £71.25. The deal is available on all five colours, so check it out now before stock runs out.

SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush (with UV travel case)
SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush (with UV travel case): was £95 now £71.25 at Amazon

The SURI Electric Toothbrush comes with a UV travel case designed to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just one minute.

There is also the option to buy the SURI without the UV travel case, which is also 25% off. If you’re not a frequent traveler and prefer to save a bit more, this could be the perfect deal for you.

SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush
SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush: was £75 now £56 at Amazon

The SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush without the UV travel case is also 25% off, so go for this option if you don't think you'd need it.

Are you convinced? Have a look at the 7 mistakes everyone makes with electric toothbrushes so you're fully prepared for your new purchase.

Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

