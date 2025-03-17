Nespresso's first-ever flavoured decaf capsule is here – I can't wait to try it

QUICK SUMMARY Nespresso has launched its first-ever flavoured decaf blend – Sweet Vanilla Decaffeinato. This smooth blend pairs creamy vanilla notes with Latin American Arabicas, ideal for anytime enjoyment. Priced at £7.90 for 10 capsules, it's available online and in boutiques, designed exclusively for Vertuo machines.

Nespresso has treated us to some fantastic capsule launches over the past year or so, from the indulgent limited-edition Maple Pecan to the innovative Coffee+ range. However, as time goes on, dietary preferences are evolving, and Nespresso is stepping up to meet those changing needs.

Recently, we saw the brand team up with Oatly to create a capsule designed to pair perfectly with oat milk – a welcome caffeine fix for the dairy-free crowd. Now, Nespresso is back with something special for those avoiding caffeine altogether, and it's packed with flavour.

Introducing Nespresso's first-ever flavoured decaf blend – Sweet Vanilla Decaffeinato. This luxurious blend combines the creamy sweetness of vanilla with carefully selected Latin American Arabicas, making it perfect for sipping at any time of day.

A recent survey by the National Coffee Association revealed that over 70% of decaf coffee drinkers are under 45. With this new decaf creation, Nespresso is catering to these younger consumers who are increasingly seeking flavourful, caffeine-free options.

For the best experience, Nespresso recommends enjoying Sweet Vanilla Decaffeinato as a Reverso – with a splash of cold milk in the 230ml serving to enhance those smooth vanilla notes.

The new blend is priced at £7.90 for a sleeve of 10 capsules and is available now both online and in Nespresso boutiques. It's designed exclusively for Vertuo machines, including the Vertuo Pop and Vertuo Next.