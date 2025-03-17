Nespresso's first-ever flavoured decaf capsule is here – I can't wait to try it
The perfect cup without the jitters? Yes please!
QUICK SUMMARY
Nespresso has launched its first-ever flavoured decaf blend – Sweet Vanilla Decaffeinato. This smooth blend pairs creamy vanilla notes with Latin American Arabicas, ideal for anytime enjoyment.
Priced at £7.90 for 10 capsules, it's available online and in boutiques, designed exclusively for Vertuo machines.
Nespresso has treated us to some fantastic capsule launches over the past year or so, from the indulgent limited-edition Maple Pecan to the innovative Coffee+ range. However, as time goes on, dietary preferences are evolving, and Nespresso is stepping up to meet those changing needs.
Recently, we saw the brand team up with Oatly to create a capsule designed to pair perfectly with oat milk – a welcome caffeine fix for the dairy-free crowd. Now, Nespresso is back with something special for those avoiding caffeine altogether, and it's packed with flavour.
Introducing Nespresso's first-ever flavoured decaf blend – Sweet Vanilla Decaffeinato. This luxurious blend combines the creamy sweetness of vanilla with carefully selected Latin American Arabicas, making it perfect for sipping at any time of day.
A recent survey by the National Coffee Association revealed that over 70% of decaf coffee drinkers are under 45. With this new decaf creation, Nespresso is catering to these younger consumers who are increasingly seeking flavourful, caffeine-free options.
For the best experience, Nespresso recommends enjoying Sweet Vanilla Decaffeinato as a Reverso – with a splash of cold milk in the 230ml serving to enhance those smooth vanilla notes.
The new blend is priced at £7.90 for a sleeve of 10 capsules and is available now both online and in Nespresso boutiques. It's designed exclusively for Vertuo machines, including the Vertuo Pop and Vertuo Next.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Elipson's new Planet L speaker is out of this world
Elipson's latest speaker promises sphere listening pleasure
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Roborock Saros 10 review: the best hybrid robot vacuum on planet Earth, at least for now
The new Roborock Saros 10 is a floor-cleaning meister that never ceases to amaze
By Derek Adams Published
-
I tried ProCook's brand new bean-to-cup coffee machine, and it's giving Sage a serious run for its money
....but is it any better?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
De'Longhi expands best-selling La Specialista range with new bean-to-cup coffee machine
Say hello to the La Specialista Touch...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Nespresso collabs with Oatly on coffee blend that pairs perfectly with oat milk
This couldn't have come sooner
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Never run out of coffee again with Nespresso’s convenient subscription
With multiple benefits and zero hidden catches, it’s an easy choice
By T3.com Published
-
Unbeatable Christmas coffee gifts that'll make any barista jealous
Marvellous machines to help with caffeine
By T3.com Last updated
-
YETI Rambler 34 oz French Press review: attractive design with incredible insulation
Is YETI’s French Press more style over substance?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nespresso stays ahead of the game with return of its beloved Pumpkin Spice Cake capsule
You know summer's nearly over when the pumpkin spice arrives
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
De'Longhi Eletta Explore review: a bean to cup coffee machine I can no longer live without
The De'Longhi Eletta Explore has been a staple in my kitchen since it arrived...and I think it's here to stay
By Lizzie Wilmot Published