Nespresso release limited edition Vertuo capsule ahead of Pancake Day

After some recent exciting launches, including its range of festive coffees and accessories, it really is no surprise that the brand holds multiple top spaces in our best pod coffee machine guide.

Now that we're fully into February, Nespresso has told us about its most recent release in preparation for Pancake Day. The coffee brand has launched its newest capsule, Barista Creations Maple Pecan, stating it will be the perfect accompaniment to your pile of pancakes.

Nespresso has combined the sweetness of maple syrup with the nutty character of pecans, creating a flavour profile that complements the notes of Nespresso’s Latin American and African Arabica coffee. It also offers multiple serving options, whether that's hot with a dash of milk or served over ice, meaning it can be enjoyed by anyone.

The capsule is exclusive to the Nespresso Vertuo machines, and is available online and in select Nespresso boutiques, and a pack of 10 capsules costs £7.40.

