Nespresso release limited edition Vertuo capsule ahead of Pancake Day

This will be the perfect accompaniment to your pile of pancakes

Barista Creations Maple Pecan
(Image credit: Nespresso)
Lizzie Wilmot
By Lizzie Wilmot
published

Nespresso will always be a firm favourite here at T3, especially when it comes to its top-performing coffee machines and huge variety of capsules. After some recent exciting launches, including its range of festive coffees and accessories, it really is no surprise that the brand holds multiple top spaces in our best pod coffee machine guide. 

Now that we're fully into February, Nespresso has told us about its most recent release in preparation for Pancake Day. The coffee brand has launched its newest capsule, Barista Creations Maple Pecan, stating it will be the perfect accompaniment to your pile of pancakes. 

Before you find out more, have you seen our guide on how to make pancakes in an air fryer?

Barista Creations Maple Pecan

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Nespresso has combined the sweetness of maple syrup with the nutty character of pecans, creating a flavour profile that complements the notes of Nespresso’s Latin American and African Arabica coffee. It also offers multiple serving options, whether that's hot with a dash of milk or served over ice, meaning it can be enjoyed by anyone. 

The capsule is exclusive to the Nespresso Vertuo machines, and is available online and in select Nespresso boutiques, and a pack of 10 capsules costs £7.40. 

Interested in more? Check out our thoughts on the Nespresso Coffee+ range

CATEGORIES
Kitchen Tech
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest Home news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸