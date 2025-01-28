Nespresso collabs with Oatly on coffee blend that pairs perfectly with oat milk

QUICK SUMMARY
Nespresso and Oatly have partnered to create the limited-edition Oatly Barista Edition Coffee, designed to complement Oatly’s oat drink and exclusively compatible with Nespresso Vertuo machines.
The capsules are now available in over 15 countries via Nespresso’s online store and boutiques – but only for a limited time.
Nespresso and Oatly have teamed up to create a limited-edition coffee blend designed specifically for oat drink enthusiasts. The new Oatly Barista Edition Coffee is crafted to perfectly complement Oatly’s signature oat drink and is exclusively compatible with the best Nespresso Vertuo coffee machines.
This unique blend was co-created by coffee experts from Nespresso and Oatly, who carefully roasted and ground premium coffee beans to harmonise with the natural sweetness of oats. With consumers increasingly opting for plant-based alternatives to dairy – whether that's for taste, ethical, environmental or dietary reasons – this launch couldn’t have come sooner.
The Oatly Barista Edition Coffee capsules are now available in over 15 countries, including the UK, US, China and Australia. They can be purchased through Nespresso’s online store and at Nespresso boutiques worldwide, but only for a limited time.
When paired with Oatly, the blend displays strong cereal and sweet aromatics, complemented by a smooth texture, low bitterness and light body. That's a pretty dreamy mix for any coffee lover, and we look forward to seeing how well it pairs with Oatly's oat drink.
Karsten Ranitzsch, Global Head of Coffee at Nespresso, commented "we are all about taste and we're on a mission to make sure that every coffee lover out there can create their own perfect cup, just the way they like it. We know more and more people are reaching for plant-based drinks when preparing their favourite coffee recipe, which is why we are thrilled about our partnership with Oatly."
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
