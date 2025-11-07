My favourite De'Longhi coffee machine is cheaper than ever in early Black Friday deal
Black Friday is here with £180 off the De’Longhi Magnifica S at Currys
Black Friday doesn’t officially take place until 28th November, but big name retailers like Currys and John Lewis have set their deals live early.
Instead of waiting for Black Friday, I’ve been looking for deals on some of my favourite appliances – and my favourite De’Longhi coffee machine is now cheaper than ever.
Shop the De'Longhi Magnifica S deal at Currys
Originally priced at £479.99, the De’Longhi Magnifica S is now just £299, saving you £180.99 on this premium bean to cup coffee machines.
With takeaway coffees getting so expensive, having your own barista-grade coffee machine can save you an insane amount of money each month. De’Longhi makes some of the best bean to cup coffee machines on the market, and what’s even better is they’re so easy to use so beginners and experts can enjoy using them.
Save £180.99 on the De’Longhi Magnifica S in the Currys Black Friday sale. Available in titanium black, the De’Longhi Magnifica S offers personalised coffee settings so you can quickly make your favourite drinks with just a touch of a button.
While it might look a little intimidating to coffee machine newbies, the De’Longhi Magnifica S is actually surprisingly easy to use. It has four coffee options to choose from – espresso, double espresso, coffee and long black – and each aspect of these drinks can be customised using the dial, so you can customise strength, temperature and amount.
For milky coffees like lattes and cappuccinos, the De’Longhi Magnifica S has a built-in steam wand which is completely adjustable so you can decide the texture and froth level. The coffee machine also has an integrated bean grinder which has 13 settings and it uses Thermoblock heating technology to heat up fast for quick coffees and drinks on the go.
Currys and other retailers like Amazon have huge deals on De’Longhi coffee machines at the moment. Black Friday will have great discounts, but prices do fluctuate so if you see a deal like this one on the De’Longhi Magnifica S, it’s worth taking advantage of while it’s still available.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
