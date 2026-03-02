Move over, Nespresso – Illy’s X-Caps coffee machine has changed my mind about pod coffee makers

QUICK SUMMARY Illy has launched its new X-Caps pod coffee machine collection, featuring the X1 and X3. Priced at £579, the Illy X-Caps Coffee Machine X1 has a vintage-inspired design that makes espresso and lungo coffees.

Italian coffee company, Illy has launched its new X-Caps Pod Coffee Machine range, and it might have changed my mind about pod coffee makers . The X1 and X3 machines from Illy have stunning vintage-inspired designs that make full-bodied espressos – but are they worth the steep price?

As someone who tests coffee machines for a living, I’ve become a bit of a coffee snob. While I don’t mind dabbling in pod or drip coffee every now and then, my bean-to-cup coffee machine is the centrepoint of my kitchen, and it excels in way more areas than your standard pod coffee maker.

But Illy may have just changed my mind with its X-Caps Pod Coffee Machines . Originally launched back in 2025 during Milan Design Week, Illy have kept relatively quiet about the new pod coffee makers, but they might be their best models yet.

The standout of the series is the Illy X-Caps Coffee Machine X1 . If you’re in the know about coffee machines, the Illy X1 has the brand’s most recognisable design with its curved, retro vintage-inspired look, complete with silver switches and temperature dial.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Illy) (Image credit: Illy)

Designed by architect Luca Trazzi, the Illy X1 looks more like a bean-to-cup machine with its portafilter and built-in milk frother. But in fact, the Illy X1 is a luxurious pod machine that uses Hyperinfusion technology to infuse water with coffee at optimum pressure to extract the full aroma.

Compatible with X-Caps pods, the Illy X1 is best at making espressos and lungos but you can make milk-based drinks with its integrated frother. At £579, the Illy X-Caps Coffee Machine X1 is the most expensive pod coffee machine I’ve come across, but it does promise a luxurious coffee-making experience – I’ll have to test it to decide whether it’s worth the cost.

The other pod coffee machine from the new X-Caps line is the Illy X-Caps Coffee Machine X3. Also designed by Luca Trazzi, the Illy X3 looks more like a pod coffee maker with its minimalist design, built-in container and cup stand. Available in matte or glossy black, the Illy X-Caps Coffee Machine X3 is priced at £125.