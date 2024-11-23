Amazon's Black Friday sale has arrived – this is the best pod coffee machine deal I've seen so far

Every year, Black Friday deals bring a host of discounts, especially on the best coffee machines – and this year is no exception. However, there’s a surprising number of new models featured in 2024's deals, with Amazon leading the charge.

One standout offer is on one of Lavazza’s latest release, the A Modo Mio Jolie Evo. Amazon has marked it down by an impressive 53%, slashing nearly £75 off its original price. Oh, and it comes with an integrated milk frother!

Read on to discover why this coffee machine is worth considering, and how you can snag the deal.

In our full review, we found the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Evo to be a compact, budget-friendly coffee machine that's ideal for espresso and lungo lovers. It offers a simple one-button operation, a 600ml water tank, and an automatic shut-off feature.

The one detail that let it down was its lack of advanced features, including milk frothing. However, this model includes the integrated milk frother, so you won't be at a disadvantage after all.

