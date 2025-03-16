Rituals unveils dreamy new collection in first-ever AI collaboration
It's a first from the luxury cosmetics brand
QUICK SUMMARY
Rituals has launched its first-ever collection made in collaboration with AI. It's been used to create the visual assets for the new Dream collection, which is available online now or in store.
We're seeing the use of AI in more and more cosmetics lines recently, especially when it comes to ingredient combination recommendations. I even had the chance to try Oriflame's AI-generated fragrances last month if you're interested. That said, it's still pretty rare to see AI take centre stage in a full-on marketing campaign, especially given the growing criticism around AI-generated imagery.
However, this hasn’t stopped Rituals, a brand known for its luxurious yet accessible beauty products. In fact, it's fully embraced AI to create the visual assets for its new collection, and the result is stunning. The new Dream collection features 13 products with innovative formulas infused with unique ingredients, and honestly, it’s one of my favourite Rituals collections so far.
To achieve this aesthetic, Rituals combined AI-generated visuals with CGI and real-life photography, resulting in a captivating look that embodies the brand's creative vision. Intrigued, I knew I had to learn more.
I had the chance to speak with Rituals’ Creative Director, Dagmar Bruss, who explained why the brand leaned into AI for this project. He shared, "AI is a hot topic these days, with a lot being said about its risks, impact on jobs and ethical considerations. And yes, we must always be mindful of how we use it – it’s a mirror, reflecting what we put into it. But at Rituals, we also see AI as a powerful tool to enhance creativity and execution. It opens new creative frontiers, and as a brand, we’re always looking for ways to evolve, stay ahead, and embrace innovation."
After trying the collection myself, I was impressed by how light yet captivating the fragrance was. The body lotion and shower mousse stood out in particular, with the scent lingering on my skin much longer than I expected. It was also great to see the collection span different product categories, from a candle to even a lip oil.
When I asked Dagmar if Rituals planned to use AI in future campaigns, he confirmed that they would, but emphasised that it depends on the creative concept.
“For now, I see it mostly as an extra capability and support, rather than a fully AI-driven approach. But honestly, AI moves so fast that we can hardly predict where it will be two years from now, and how it will impact different creative disciplines.”
If you’re curious to check out the new Dream Collection, you can find it on the Rituals website or in store now.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
