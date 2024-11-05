Dyson has officially landed on ASOS – here are 3 stylers already discounted


It’s no secret that Dyson has made a major impact on the haircare industry, even more so with the launch of its first styling product line. Anyone who appreciates hair health and premium styling will know that Dyson tools are in a league of their own. Yet, despite being stocked by several retailers, best-sellers such as the Airwrap and Airstrait often sell out quickly, particularly in popular colours.

If you’re familiar with this hunt, you'l be pleased to know that ASOS now officially stocks a selection of Dyson styling tools. With ASOS’s next-day free delivery for premium members and access to student and Blue Light discounts, even more buyers will be able to access Dyson's range without the usual struggles.

What's more is that currently three out of the six stylers are currently discounted, with some priced at 30% off. Take a look below:

Dyson Corrale straightener (copper & bright nickel)
Dyson Corrale straightener (copper & bright nickel): was £399.99 now £279.99 at ASOS (USA)

Dyson's one and only cordless straightener is designed to create a variety of styles from curls and waves, to smooth and sleek. It also comes with a magnetic 360˚ charging cable, heat-resistant travel pouch and travel dock.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (nickel & bright copper)
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (nickel & bright copper): was £329.99 now £279.99 at ASOS (USA)

The Dyson Supersonic features four heat and three speed settings, making it perfect for fast drying. It comes with five attachments for customised styling, and its 28°C cold shot setting can be used to set hair after styling.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (onyx black and gold)
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (onyx black and gold): was £329.99 now £279.99 at ASOS (USA)

This is exactly same as the above, but just in a different colourway. If the black/gold is a bit more up your street, this is the perfect choice.

ASOS is also stocking the Supersonic Nural in ceramic patina & topaz, the Airstrait in nickel & copper and the Airstrait in strawberry bronze & blush pink. These three stylers are all full priced, which means students and NHS workers will be able to access the full discount with a promo code.

