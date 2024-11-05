Dyson has officially landed on ASOS – here are 3 stylers already discounted

It’s no secret that Dyson has made a major impact on the haircare industry, even more so with the launch of its first styling product line. Anyone who appreciates hair health and premium styling will know that Dyson tools are in a league of their own. Yet, despite being stocked by several retailers, best-sellers such as the Airwrap and Airstrait often sell out quickly, particularly in popular colours.

If you’re familiar with this hunt, you'l be pleased to know that ASOS now officially stocks a selection of Dyson styling tools. With ASOS’s next-day free delivery for premium members and access to student and Blue Light discounts, even more buyers will be able to access Dyson's range without the usual struggles.

What's more is that currently three out of the six stylers are currently discounted, with some priced at 30% off. Take a look below:

ASOS is also stocking the Supersonic Nural in ceramic patina & topaz, the Airstrait in nickel & copper and the Airstrait in strawberry bronze & blush pink. These three stylers are all full priced, which means students and NHS workers will be able to access the full discount with a promo code.