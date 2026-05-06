Watch out, Traeger – Napoleon’s new griddle has three burners and tons of cooking space

QUICK SUMMARY Napoleon has launched its new Freestyle 24 Plancha Griddle, its full-sized gas griddle. Priced at £549.99, the Napoleon Freestyle 24 Plancha Griddle has three burners and has a pre-seasoned steel cooktop for quick and flavoursome grilling.

Watch out, Traeger – Napoleon has just launched its latest plancha griddle , and it’s got a seriously impressive size and price. The new Napoleon Freestyle 24 Plancha Griddle has three burners, tons of cooking and storage space, and the cooktop is even pre-seasoned for maximum flavour.

Griddles are the main barbecue trend of 2026, due to their versatility and ability to cook almost every meal you can think of on its durable, plancha-like cooktop. Many brands including Weber, Traeger, Blackstone and more have launched their own griddles, and now, Napoleon is joining the party.

The new Napoleon Freestyle 24 Pre-Seasoned Non-Stick Plancha Griddle is a full-sized gas griddle that offers a wide cooking space. Measuring 43.2cm x 59.7cm, the Napoleon Freestyle 24 Plancha Griddle can be used to cook meat, vegetables, fish, pancakes, eggs, burgers and more.

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My favourite feature of the Napoleon Freestyle 24 Plancha Griddle is its pre-seasoned steel cooktop. Using natural food-grade oil seasoning, the Napoleon Freestyle 24 Plancha Griddle comes ready to use and adds extra, authentic flavour to your meals.

(Image credit: Napoleon)

Underneath the cooktop are three gas burners that offer even heat distribution and retention from edge to edge. The burners allow the Napoleon Freestyle 24 Plancha Griddle to be used at high temperatures for searing or low heats for more delicate meals.

Each burner has its own controls, and the entire cooktop is quick to heat up, thanks to its fast electric ignition. On either side of the main cooking area are side shelves which can be used for food preparation and to store tools with their hooks. Alternatively, you can also fold the shelves down to save space.

Speaking of space, the Napoleon Freestyle 24 Plancha Griddle has plenty of storage on the side shelves and underneath the main griddle area. Its dual-pivot lid also folds down to protect the grill and the entire grill can be moved around with its two side wheels.

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