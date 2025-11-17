Ooni’s five-star multi-fuel pizza oven is over £130 off in Black Friday deal

Ooni’s Black Friday sale is finally here – and this is the best deal you can buy to save over £130 on one of Ooni’s best pizza ovens .

Right now, the Ooni Karu 2 Pro, a.k.a Ooni’s five-star multi-fuel pizza oven has had a huge £139.80 discount, taking it down to its lowest ever price.

Shop the Ooni Karu 2 Pro deal

Originally priced at £699, the Ooni Karu 2 Pro is now priced at £559.20. Not only did we give this pizza oven five stars in our Ooni Karu 2 Pro review , but it also received Highly Commended for Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance in the T3 Awards 2025.

Part of the new Karu series, the Ooni Karu 2 Pro is a multi-fuel pizza oven, meaning it can cook pizzas using gas, wood and charcoal. It reaches up to 500˚C temperatures incredibly quickly, and can cook pizzas in as little as 60 seconds – more details below.

The Ooni Karu 2 Pro has a 17-inch internal cooking surface, so it can cook up to 16-inch pizzas or two 8-inch pizzas at the same time. You don’t just have to use it to cook pizza either – the Ooni Karu 2 Pro can also cook vegetables, chicken, fish and even cakes.

If you’re new to pizza ovens, the Ooni Karu 2 Pro may look intimidating but it’s extremely easy to use, and of course, you can choose whichever fuel type you want for added versatility. To keep the right temperature inside, the Ooni Karu 2 Pro has a glass door that helps retain heat and doesn’t disrupt your cooking even when you want to check on your food’s progress.