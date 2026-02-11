Lidl’s new indoor pizza oven looks like a toastie maker – and it’s under £60!

QUICK SUMMARY Lidl has introduced the Silvercrest High Temperature Pizza Oven to its stores. The pizza oven reaches up to 400°C, and heats from the top and bottom to cook Italian style pizzas – and it’s only £59.99.

Watch out, Ooni – an unlikely brand could be coming for your pizza oven crown. Lidl has just added the Silvercrest High Temperature Pizza Oven to its store’s middle aisle, and aside from being affordable, it has the strangest design I’ve ever seen from a pizza oven.

If you were to see it in stores before reading the description, you might be forgiven for thinking that the Silvercrest High Temperature Pizza Oven is a toastie maker. And that’s because it absolutely looks like one. It has a compact, rounded design, with a handle and hinged lid to complete the look – similar to panini presses and waffle makers.

But yes, the Silvercrest High Temperature Pizza Oven is in fact a pizza oven. Instead of a grooved plate, the interior of the pizza oven is a removable ceramic pizza stone, designed to make Italian style pizzas. It has heating elements at the top and bottom, and even has a fan for temperature regulation.

As an electric pizza oven, the Silvercrest High Temperature Pizza Oven has 1200 watts of power, can reach temperatures of up to 400°C, and with an internal measurement of 30cm, it can make up to 10-inch pizzas. It also has an adjustable thermostat to customise the internal heat, and an adjustable timer.

(Image credit: Lidl)

A temperature indicator and status light is visible on the outside of the Silvercrest High Temperature Pizza Oven. It should flash as the pizza oven is in action as – like a toastie or panini press – you have to completely close the lid of the Silvercrest High Temperature Pizza Oven to cook your pizzas.

It’s definitely a more unusual design for a pizza oven, but the Silvercrest High Temperature Pizza Oven is one that could suit those on a tight budget and with minimal kitchen space. It also comes with two pizza peels for serving.

The Silvercrest High Temperature Pizza Oven is available to buy at select Lidl stores for just £59.99.