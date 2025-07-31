Smeg’s new milk frother jumps on the cold brew train with cold and hot frothing features

QUICK SUMMARY Smeg has launched the MFF02 Mini Milk Frother, a versatile frother with both hot and cold frothing features. Priced at £99.95, the Smeg MFF02 Mini Milk Frother has a compact, colourful design with an interior that looks a lot like the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser.

Want to upgrade the quality and froth of your morning coffee? Then you’ll love this new launch from Smeg. Italian home appliance manufacturer, Smeg has just launched the MFF02 Mini Milk Frother, a versatile, colourful frother that has hot and cold frothing features – ideal for hot coffee drinks and cold brew lovers.

A key coffee machine trend of 2025 is cold brew technology. Many brands like Sage and De’Longhi have introduced cold brew features to their existing coffee makers, so you can use one machine to make both hot and cold drinks all year round.

With this in mind, Smeg has debuted its new MFF02 Mini Milk Frother which has three settings for hot milk froth, cold milk froth and just hot milk. Despite being quite a small device, the Smeg MFF02 Mini Milk Frother can be used to make milk for tea, coffee, hot chocolate and even matcha.

The Smeg MFF02 Mini Milk Frother has a different design to the brand’s existing Multi Milk Frother which has more of a jug-like style. But as we’ve come to know and love about Smeg, the MFF02 Mini Milk Frother is still colourful and stylish with its retro-inspired features.

Internally, the Smeg MFF02 Mini Milk Frother looks similar to the Velvetiser, which we gave five stars in our Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser review . It has a 500W motor and a removable whisk which whips up the perfect foam, so it could give the Velvetiser a run for its money.

On the outside, the Smeg MFF02 Mini Milk Frother has a single multifunction button which allows you to select the different settings. Aside from temperature, each froth setting is also differentiated by size – 120ml for hot and cold froth, and 180ml for hot milk.

The Smeg MFF02 Mini Milk Frother certainly looks the part, and it might be the most versatile milk frother I’ve seen yet. It’s definitely the most colourful, as it comes in red, black, white, cream, blue and mint green.

