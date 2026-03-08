Salter takes on Smeg with its retro-inspired kettle and toaster dupes – and they’re a third of the price

QUICK SUMMARY Salter has launched its Muse collection, featuring a kettle and two toasters. Inspired by designer appliances, the Salter Muse range features mirror, chrome designs with retro-inspired details and comes with an affordable price tag.

Watch out, Smeg – Salter has just launched its new Muse collection, inspired by designer appliances but with a more affordable price tag. The new kitchen range features a kettle and two toasters that have retro-inspired curved lines and high-shine chrome mirror finish details.

A clear dupe of the Smeg KLF03 Kettle which we rated five stars, the Salter Muse Kettle has a 1.7-litre capacity and a 3kW rapid boil to get you a brew as quickly as possible. It also has a water level indicator and a 360° swivel base that works for both left and right-handed users.

The part of the Salter Muse Kettle which makes it look so similar to the Smeg KLF03 is its curvy handle which matches the silver chrome colour of the overall design. The Salter Muse Kettle also has an automatic shut off feature to save energy.

In the new Muse collection, Salter has introduced the Muse toaster which is available in 2-Slice or 4-Slice options. The toasters have six adjustable browning levels to choose from and a self-centering function which keeps the bread aligned within the toaster so it gets evenly toasted on each side, and corner to corner.

One feature I’m glad to see is catching on with today’s newer toaster launches is wider slots. Older toasters had a ‘one size fits all’ mentally and would only fit sliced bread. This meant that chunkier, thicker bread types would have to squeeze to fit in the toaster which would lead the bread to catch and burn more easily.

The Salter Muse toasters have addressed this problem and have bigger sized slots to fit bread, crumpets, bagels and sourdough. The toasters also have reheat and defrost options, and a high-lift lever so you can rise your toast out of the slots safely without burning your fingers.

Available now at Salter , the Muse Kettle and the Muse 2-Slice Toaster are both priced at £44.99, while the Muse 4-Slice Toaster costs £59.99.