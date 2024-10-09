Nutribullet’s Pro+ blender makes delicious smoothies – and it’s at its lowest price for Prime Day

Smoothie lovers are going to love this Prime Day deal. Right now in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, you can get the Nutribullet Pro+ at its lowest ever price, saving you 42% on this premium personal blender.

Originally priced at $129.99, the Nutribullet Pro+ is now just $75.98. After scoping the October Prime Day sale and looking extensively on Amazon’s price tracker, CamelCamelCamel, I’ve confirmed that this is the cheapest price the Nutribullet Pro+ has ever been, so if you’re looking for a new blender, this is the deal I’d pick.

When it comes to the best blenders , Nutribullet is one of the big names on the market. Personal blenders have been gaining popularity this year, thanks to their ease and convenience, and the Nutribullet Pro+ is a perfect example of that.

Save £54.01 on the Nutribullet Pro+ in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. With its compact size and powerful motor, the Nutribullet Pro+ is a brilliant blender for making smoothies, sauces and soups. It comes with a 900ml cup, a 700ml cup and two to-go lids.

Powered by a 1200 watts motor, the Nutribullet Pro+ has double the power and functionality of the original Nutribullet. It has the classic design that Nutribullet is best known for, which sits compactly and stylishly on your kitchen countertop.

The Nutribullet Pro+ is extremely easy to use. All you have to do is attach the bottle to the base and push it down to get it to work, thanks to its hands-free 60 second blend time. It doesn’t just have to be used to make smoothies either – it’s powerful enough to make dips, soups, sauces, shakes and much more. Plus with its pulse function, the Nutribullet Pro+ can create chunky textures and consistencies for things like salsa.

Overall, the Nutribullet Pro+ is an incredibly versatile blender that looks the part and does an exceptional job – and now that it’s at its lowest ever price, it’s the perfect time to buy it.