My favourite SodaStream fizzy drink maker is now the cheapest it’s ever been
3 SodaStream deals you need to be to get your fizzy drink fix
If you love fizzy drinks but are looking for a healthier way to get your fix, then you might want to invest in a SodaStream.
I’ve tested my fair share of SodaStream machines – thanks to my mum’s obsession with them – and the best one I’ve tried by far is the SodaStream Terra, which is currently the cheapest it’s ever been at Amazon.
Shop the SodaStream Terra deal
Originally priced at £109.99, the SodaStream Terra is now £55.99, saving you 49% on this premium sparkling water machine.
I rated it highly in my SodaStream Terra review and commented that “With three carbonation levels, easy controls and a techy design, the SodaStream E-Terra is a premium piece of kitchen tech to introduce to your home, especially if you want to healthify your fizz drinks.”
Right now at Amazon, the online retailer has slashed prices on all SodaStream machines, so I’ve rounded up my three favourite deals below.
Save £54 on the SodaStream Terra at Amazon. This tech-inspired design looks great in any kitchen and quickly turns tap water into sparkling water for quick and easy fizzy drinks at home. It comes with a 60-litre gas cylinder and a reusable 1-litre bottle.
Get 40% off the SodaStream Art at Amazon. The SodaStream Art has a more retro-inspired design and a chunkier size than its siblings. It has a lever on the side that fizzes up your water and its Quick Connect feature makes it easy to snap the cylinder on and off.
The SodaStream Jet is now under £85 at Amazon. One of the older models from SodaStream, it comes with the bottle, gas and main devices. It’s easy to use and is very lightweight so you can easily move it around your kitchen.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.