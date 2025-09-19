My favourite SodaStream fizzy drink maker is now the cheapest it’s ever been

If you love fizzy drinks but are looking for a healthier way to get your fix, then you might want to invest in a SodaStream.

I’ve tested my fair share of SodaStream machines – thanks to my mum’s obsession with them – and the best one I’ve tried by far is the SodaStream Terra, which is currently the cheapest it’s ever been at Amazon.

Originally priced at £109.99, the SodaStream Terra is now £55.99, saving you 49% on this premium sparkling water machine.

I rated it highly in my SodaStream Terra review and commented that “With three carbonation levels, easy controls and a techy design, the SodaStream E-Terra is a premium piece of kitchen tech to introduce to your home, especially if you want to healthify your fizz drinks.”

Right now at Amazon, the online retailer has slashed prices on all SodaStream machines, so I’ve rounded up my three favourite deals below.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Machine: was £109.99 now £55.99 at Amazon Save £54 on the SodaStream Terra at Amazon. This tech-inspired design looks great in any kitchen and quickly turns tap water into sparkling water for quick and easy fizzy drinks at home. It comes with a 60-litre gas cylinder and a reusable 1-litre bottle.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Machine: was £139.99 now £84 at Amazon Get 40% off the SodaStream Art at Amazon. The SodaStream Art has a more retro-inspired design and a chunkier size than its siblings. It has a lever on the side that fizzes up your water and its Quick Connect feature makes it easy to snap the cylinder on and off.