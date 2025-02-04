Gozney’s new pizza oven is the perfect companion for outdoor adventures

QUICK SUMMARY
Gozney has announced the Tread, the world’s most portable pizza oven. Designed for outdoor adventures, the Gozney Tread is rugged, lightweight and has rapid temperature controls.
Priced at £499.99 / $499.99, the Gozney Tread will be available from 11th March 2025.
Following an immensely successful 2024 – mainly thanks to the launch of its Arc pizza ovens – Gozney is back with the Tread, the world’s most portable pizza oven yet. Designed for outdoor adventures, the Gozney Tread is lightweight, packed with accessories and has a rapid temperature system for quick cooking and cool down times.
When it comes to buying the best pizza oven, Gozney is one of the first brands to spring to mind, alongside Ooni. The brand is known for its dome-like designs and super-sized model, but for its newest launch, Gozney is taking the lighter route with its new Tread pizza oven.
With portability at the forefront of the design, the Gozney Tread has been dubbed the world’s most portable pizza oven. We’ve all been there on a camping trip or off-roading holiday where we’ve desperately wanted a slice of pizza but can’t get one because you’re in the middle of nowhere. But now with the Gozney Tread, you can take your entire pizza oven with you on the go.
Weighing just 13.5kg, the Gozney Tread is lightweight and has roof-rack handles on the top of the shell, so you can easily carry it with you from the campsite to the beach and beyond. It’s even lighter than the Gozney Roccbox by 33%, so even though the Tread might look big and bulky, you’d be surprised by how light it really is.
The new Tread has a similar look to the Dome, and can fit a 12-inch pizza inside the wide cooking area. The pizza stone is also removable to make the Gozney Tread easier to pack and carry. As with all Gozney pizza ovens, you don’t just have to use it for making pizzas, as it can also cook meat, fish, vegetables and even desserts.
The Gozney Tread is powered by gas, and has a lateral gas burner that recreates a traditional wood-fired flame. The quick-start burner has a built-in temperature gauge, and it can heat up to 500oC in as little as 15 minutes. For added portability, the Gozney Tread can cool down in under 20 minutes, so you can pack up and go quickly.
For easier carrying and cooking, the Gozney Tread comes with an accessory kit, including the bespoke Venture Bag and Stand. Available in olive or off-black, the Gozney Tread is £499.99 / $499.99 and will officially launch on 11th March 2025 at Gozney.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
