Dyson’s first-ever portable fan looks like it stepped out of Dune!

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has announced the HushJet Mini Cool Fan, the brand’s first-ever portable, handheld fan. Priced at £99.99, the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool has a powerful cooling airflow and comes with multiple accessories so you can wear or carry it with you on-the-go.

Watch out, Shark – Dyson has just announced its first-ever portable, handheld fan and it has the most unusual design I’ve ever seen. The new Dyson HushJet Mini Cool is a multi-functional fan that comes in three colours and with multiple accessories so you can wear it and take it with you on-the-go.

While you could argue that most fans are portable depending on their size, it seems actual portable, handheld fans are all the rage this year. In March 2026, Shark announced the Chill Pill , a 3-in-1 cooling system that can clip to objects or be worn hands-free.

Now, Dyson is joining the party and releasing its very own portable fan. Called the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool , this fan weighs just 212g and measures 38mm so it’s extremely lightweight and can easily fit in your bag for on-the-go use. Described as a multi-functional fan, it can sit on your desk, be held in your hand or even used as a wearable, thanks to its accompanying accessories.

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As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve tested many fans in my day but none that have looked like this one. The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool looks like it stepped out of the Dune film series, as the HushJet nozzle at the top of the fan looks similar to the Sandworm – and I kind of love it.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Aside from the unique design, the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool offers a powerful airflow using a brushless DC motor that spins up to 65,000 RPM. It has five airflow speeds to choose from, including a boost mode for extra power during heatwaves, and reaches up to 25m/s.

In recent years, Dyson has been working hard to reduce the amount of noise its Dyson fans and purifiers make. The same can be said for the new Dyson HushJet Mini Cool as its nozzle has been engineered to make little noise while eliminating high pitched whines and whirring. It also has an impressive six hour battery and comes with a charging stand and USB-C charging cable.

(Image credit: Dyson)

As Dyson is known for its iconic styles and colours, the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool is available in three colourways – Ink / Cobalt, Carnelian / Sky and Stone / Blush. It also comes with a Neck Dock and Travel Pouch so you can wear it like a lanyard – because why not?!

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The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool is expected to be available from May 2026 and will be priced at £99.99.

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