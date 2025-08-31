De’Longhi’s new milk frother could give the Velvetiser a run for its money

QUICK SUMMARY De’Longhi has launched the LatteMix Cold and Hot Frother. Currently only available in the US, the De’Longhi LatteMix Cold and Hot Frother looks like a kettle, and can make hot and cold foam using dairy and plant-based milk.

De’Longhi has just launched its latest milk frother, and it’s jumping on the cold brew train. The new De’Longhi LatteMix Cold and Hot Frother makes both hot and cold foam using dairy and plant-based milks, but it has a slightly different design than we’re used to with milk frothers.

When the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser came out in 2018, it completely changed the way most people thought about milk frothers. Now that cold brew and iced coffees are becoming more popular than hot drinks, many coffee machine brands have started to expand into milk frothers that can make both hot and cold foam.

That’s the case with the new De’Longhi LatteMix Cold and Hot Frother . The electric frother can make hot foam for lattes and cappuccinos, and cold foams for iced coffees and matcha. It’s also designed to work with dairy, oat, almond and other plant-based milks so you get the best results regardless of what type of milk you use.

(Image credit: De’Longhi)

Compared to the Velvetiser, the De’Longhi LatteMix Cold and Hot Frother looks more like a kettle . It has a stainless steel design and three easy-control buttons which select dairy or plant-based milk, and the cold foam option. It also has precise temperature control that heats or chills to the right temperature, based on your milk preference.

To perfect your latte art, the De’Longhi LatteMix Cold and Hot Frother has an ergonomic handle for comfort and precision, and a pointed spout. The interior is non-stick and every part of it is removable so it’s easy to clean up after each froth session.

Compared to the Velvetiser and other milk frothers, like the new Smeg MFF02 Mini Milk Frother , the De’Longhi LatteMix Cold and Hot Frother is quite pricey. Currently only available in the US, the De’Longhi LatteMix Cold and Hot Frother is priced at $179.95 which is £70+ more expensive than the Velvetiser and Smeg frother.

Is it worth the extra money? We're not sure but are excited to find out.