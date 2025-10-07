This Philips air fryer won a T3 Award – it’s now the cheapest it’s ever been for Prime Day
The 5-star Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series is £80 off for Prime Big Deal Days
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is back for another year! A whole month ahead of Black Friday, Amazon Prime members can find tons of cheap deals sitewide – but it’s the home and kitchen section that you really need to be paying attention to.
The best air fryers always get the best discounts during big sales events, and this Prime Day is no exception. The best deal I’ve found is on the Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series which won Best Air Fryer in the T3 Awards 2025 – and it’s now the cheapest it’s ever been.
Shop the Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series deal
Originally priced at £249.99, the Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series is now £169.99 at Amazon, saving you £80 on this asymmetrical dual basket air fryer.
T3’s Home Writer, Lizzie Wilmot, gave it five stars in her Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series review, commenting that “If you’re after a high-capacity, multifunctional air fryer that offers more than the basics, this one’s definitely worth the investment.”
Save £80 on the Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Its two baskets have a combined nine litre capacity, with one basket offering six litres for mains, and three litres for sides. It also has a steaming section to make delicious, healthier food using steam.
While we love the Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series at T3, you might not want an asymmetrical air fryer. If that’s the case, the Philips Air Fryer 1000 Series is a generous dual basket air fryer that has zones that measure the same size – and it’s now under £90 for Prime Day 2.
Get 44% off the Philips Air Fryer 1000 Series at Amazon. Now under £90, the Philips Air Fryer 1000 Series offers 7.1-litres and has 10 functions, including air fry, grill, bake, roast and more. It’s compact, easy to use and looks good, too.
For more air fryer deals from Ninja, Tefal, Philips and Instant Pot, check out these Prime Day Home and Kitchen deals.
