I’m an air fryer expert and this Tower Vortx Prime Day deal is the one I’d buy

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is finally here! While your Amazon page is probably flooded with deals on Echo and Show devices, the real winners in this sales event are air fryer deals – specifically, this deal on the Tower Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer.

View the Tower Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer deal now

As an air fryer expert, I’ve tried my fair share of the best air fryers , including models from Tower, Ninja, Salter, Instant Brands and much more. But the best deal I’ve found on air fryers in this year’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is on the Tower Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer.

Right now, the Tower Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer is at its lowest ever price at Amazon, saving you £61.99 on this premium air fryer – keep reading for more details on why I’d recommend buying it this Prime Day.

Tower T17088 Vortx 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer: was £139.99 , now £78 at Amazon

Get 44% off the Tower Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. This air fryer has two 4.5-litre baskets, giving you a huge 9-litre capacity overall. It can feed up to 8 people at a time, making it ideal for families, dinner parties or batch cooking. The design of the Tower Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer is simple yet attractive – and at £78, this is the cheapest it’s ever been.

Why you should buy the Tower T17088 Vortx Air Fryer

If you’re looking for an air fryer deal in the Prime Day sale, the Tower Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer is the one I’d choose, and here's why.

As the cost of living has made everyday appliances more expensive, an easy way to save money on your bills and avoid using the oven is to invest in an air fryer. But, an air fryer can only hold so much food, which is why a dual basket model, like the Tower Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer is an essential in your household.

The Tower Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer has two 4.5-litre baskets that can be used independently or together to make multiple meals. It can cook different foods at different cooking times in each basket, and with Tower’s Smart Finish function, both baskets can finish cooking at the same time. It also comes with a Match Cook button which sets both baskets to cook at the same temperature.

For those new to air fryers, the many buttons and functions can be a little confusing, but the Tower Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer has 10-preset meals to choose from, so you don’t have to worry about fiddling with the controls. But for those who are experienced air fryer users, the Tower Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer has four cooking functions, including air frying and baking. All these functions can be selected via the air fryer’s touchscreen which is easy to customise to your preferences.

I really like Tower as a brand, as their air fryers and appliances are always high quality and reasonably priced. Not only do they look good in your kitchen but they perform exceptionally well, and can help you save money overtime as they don’t cost as much to run as an oven does.