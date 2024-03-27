With Apple WWDC looming, there is only one announcement I want to hear

I don't care about iPhones or the Vision Pro – I want to catch a glimpse of the upcoming Apple Smart Ring at WWDC 24

Oura Ring Gen 3 against colourful abstract background
(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

As always, this year's Apple's World Wide Developers Conference will be all about new software and developer tool updates. However, the Cupertino-based company often provides sneak peeks of some of its upcoming products. And if that's the case in 2024, there is only one thing I'd want to see: the Apple Smart Ring.

Scheduled for 10 to 14 June 2024, the event will be held online, with a special event at Apple Park on 10 June. Although, in the usual Apple fashion, virtually no information is available about anything related to WWDC 24, we can't help but speculate on what we'll see at the event.

On top of my wishlist is the Apple Smart Ring, which I hope we'll catch a first glimpse of at WWDC 24, similar to how Samsung announced its Galaxy Smart Ring at the end of its by-annual Samsung unpacked event in January.

I don't expect Apple to give us full details of the new smart ring – or anything else – but it would be nice to have some clarity about what the wearable might be capable of.

I assume it will play nicely with iPhones and Apple Watches; that's a given. Apple has always done an excellent job of ensuring all its products play nicely together, so it wouldn't make sense for the Apple Smart Ring not to do the same.

It's not impossible to imagine Apple's smart ring will work seamlessly with the Apple Vision Pro, too. Many patents and rumours suggest the Apple Smart Ring will be able to function as a quasi-controller for the Vision Pro.

Since I love being active and taking care of my health, I really wish the wearable could be as good at tracking workouts and sleep as the Oura Ring Gen 3 or the Ultrahuman Ring Air.

Is there anything else? Smart AI assistant functionality is not off the table, especially given how advanced machine learning algorithms are these days. Just look at the WIZPR RING, which has a built-in microphone and understands commands in six languages.

However capable the Apple Smart Ring might end up being, we'll just have to wait and see. For now, I'd be happy if I could just have a quick glance at the upcoming wearable in June. Until then, I'm sure we'll see more rumours surfacing soon!

CATEGORIES
Wearables
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest