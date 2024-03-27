With Apple WWDC looming, there is only one announcement I want to hear

As always, this year's Apple's World Wide Developers Conference will be all about new software and developer tool updates. However, the Cupertino-based company often provides sneak peeks of some of its upcoming products. And if that's the case in 2024, there is only one thing I'd want to see: the Apple Smart Ring.

Scheduled for 10 to 14 June 2024, the event will be held online, with a special event at Apple Park on 10 June. Although, in the usual Apple fashion, virtually no information is available about anything related to WWDC 24, we can't help but speculate on what we'll see at the event.

On top of my wishlist is the Apple Smart Ring, which I hope we'll catch a first glimpse of at WWDC 24, similar to how Samsung announced its Galaxy Smart Ring at the end of its by-annual Samsung unpacked event in January.

I don't expect Apple to give us full details of the new smart ring – or anything else – but it would be nice to have some clarity about what the wearable might be capable of.

I assume it will play nicely with iPhones and Apple Watches; that's a given. Apple has always done an excellent job of ensuring all its products play nicely together, so it wouldn't make sense for the Apple Smart Ring not to do the same.

It's not impossible to imagine Apple's smart ring will work seamlessly with the Apple Vision Pro, too. Many patents and rumours suggest the Apple Smart Ring will be able to function as a quasi-controller for the Vision Pro.

Since I love being active and taking care of my health, I really wish the wearable could be as good at tracking workouts and sleep as the Oura Ring Gen 3 or the Ultrahuman Ring Air.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is there anything else? Smart AI assistant functionality is not off the table, especially given how advanced machine learning algorithms are these days. Just look at the WIZPR RING, which has a built-in microphone and understands commands in six languages.

However capable the Apple Smart Ring might end up being, we'll just have to wait and see. For now, I'd be happy if I could just have a quick glance at the upcoming wearable in June. Until then, I'm sure we'll see more rumours surfacing soon!