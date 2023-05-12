This Google Pixel Fold pre-order freebie is good, but trade-in prices are even better

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The dust has just about settled on the Google I/O event which took place earlier this week. Among the highlights on show was the Google Pixel Fold. That handset signalled Google's first shot at making a foldable phone, and packs a convincing spec sheet.

It's certainly not what you'd call affordable, though. Starting from £1,749 in the UK, it's more expensive than just about anything else on the market.

To try and entice potential users, Google is offering a pretty sweet pre-order freebie. Users who purchase the Fold in the UK, the USA or Germany will get a Google Pixel Watch free of charge.

That's a pretty neat addition. The Pixel Watch is a stellar smartwatch with a good range of features on offer. What's more, it should also help new users to get started in the Pixel ecosystem, with another device from the same family.

That's only half the story, though, as Google are also offering some staggeringly good trade-in prices. Out of curiosity I had a look at what I could get for my old iPhone 13. To my surprise, Google were offering a substantial £630 off the price of the Pixel Fold.

Other popular high street trade-in shops offer nothing like that – I was quoted £267. Even Apple will only offer £350 to trade it against the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

To me, that shows a clear intention from Google. It seems like they are looking to target iPhone users, and tempt them into switching, not just to the Pixel Fold, but to Android phones.

That makes a lot of sense. Apple's closed-off operating system means that once you're in it – particularly if you have more than one device – it can be hard to get out. Moving users over to Android is a win for Google, who make that operating system. Enticing them with their shiny new top-tier foldable? Well, that's just an added bonus.