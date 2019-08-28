Best running races UK: the best running events in September, October and November 2019

Looking for the best running events this autumn? We selected the best and most diverse range of races between September-November 2019 to cater for all different tastes and abilities.

Below you can find races that take place on actual racetracks (Aintree and Silverstone), in the mud (Hell runners) and on beautiful coastal areas too (Exmoor).

Running is probably one of the most cost and time effective way to maintain and increase your cardiovascular health. All you need is a pair of good running shoes (see the link above), some road under your feet (or a treadmill) and you can start running.

And one of the best ways to motivate yourself to keep on running is to sign up for a race. With an end date in mind, you are more likely to stick to your training calendar and to keep on running after the initial novelty effect has worn off.

If you are new to running, pick a shorter race (like or 5 or 10k) in October or November, that will give you plenty of time to get ready.

And as with any exercising, make sure you eat healthy and rest as well. Taking some protein wouldn't hurt either.

Best running events in September 2019 UK



richmond runfest 2019

Date: 14-15 September 2019 (Saturday-Sunday)

Races: Kids Mile, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Why should you attend?

The Richmond Kew Gardens 10k (postcode – TW9 3AB) is the only race in the UK when you run inside the perimeter of the wonderful Kew Royal Botanic Gardens. The weather is still mild around mid-October, not too hot and not drizzly 5 degrees either, perfect for a relaxing run.

The graze Richmond Sundown 5k (postcode – TW9 2SF) takes place in the Old Deer Park and you can enjoy the stunning views as the sun sets whilst you run. There is also entertainment every 500 metres.

You can also do half marathon and marathon distance. Both finish in the Old Deer Park (TW9 2SF).



Peak district Challenge 2019

Date: 20-21 September 2019 (Friday-Saturday)

Races: 10k, 25k, 50k, 75k, 100k

Why should you attend?

The Peak District Challenge not only offers unmatched views of the Peak district, it also caters for a wide variety of different running skill levels.

The Back Before Dark 10k gives runners an hour to complete the 10k course and – not surprisingly – you have to arrive back by 7.07 pm, when the sun sets. Race starts at 6.07 pm.

On the other end of the scale is the Gold Challenge, where you have to complete a 100 kilometres long race course within 24 hours. In order to do that, you'll need to achieve a 4 kph average speed. If you started salivating just by reading this, by all means sign up using the link below.



Surrey hill challenge 2019

Date: 22 September 2019 (Sunday)

Races: 1k, 5k, 10k, Half (21k), Full (40k), Ultra (60k)

Why should you attend?

Another picturesque race, this time set in the Surrey Hills, offering a challenge for everyone in the family. The Surrey Hills Challenge is the biggest sporting event in Surrey

Kids can do the 1k race whilst adults can canicross, run or walk most of the races. Take your dog with you for a fit and fun day in Surrey.



Windsor half marathon 2019

Date: 29 September 2019 (Sunday)

Races: Half marathon (21k)

Why should you attend?

Love a royal setting for your runs? Then the Windsor Half Marathon is your race. The race starts and finishes on the Long Walk within Windsor Great Park, a tranquil and magnificent setting for a running experience of a lifetime.

Although the Windsor Half Marathon does advertise itself as a challenging route, in general it's fairly even with no really steep hill climbs, so it's great for all skill levels. Considering that you can run half marathon distances, of course.

Best running events in october 2019 UK



run Aintree 2019

Date: 5 October 2019 (Saturday)

Races: 5k, 10k, Half marathon (21k)

Why should you attend?

Ever wondered what it feels like to be a racehorse? Now it's your time to try it, for real, on an actual racetrack.

Run Aintree races start and finish alongside the grandstand overlooking the finish line of ‘The National’.

Another benefit of Run Aintree is that the course is literally flat as a pancake so you don't have to worry about climbs and ascents because there won't be any.



rat race hell runner 2019

Date: 12 October 2019 – Saturday (Hell up North), 26 October 2019 – Saturday (Hell down South), 16 November 2019 – Saturday (Nightfall)

Races: Half marathon (21k), Marathon (42k)

Why should you attend?

If running just anther half marathon just doesn't do it for you anymore, why not try to run it waist-deep mud and on uneven terrain? Show your body who is the boss!

There are three separate events: Hell up North in Cheshire, Hell down South in Tunbridge Wells and our personal favourite, Nightfall in the Silverstone Woods. The latter is an 'endless' race, you have eight hours and a 6.66 km course to do as many laps as possible. Do 66.6 km (10 laps) and earn the Lap Dog of Satan Ultra Mantel. How lovely.



Oxford half 2019

Date: 13 October 2019 (Sunday)

Races: Half marathon (21k)

Why should you attend?

Let us quote the Oxford Half's website: "The fast and flat 13.1 mile route kicks off from Oxford City Centre, and speeds by world-famous museums, universities, and parks. You'll dash through historic city streets, cross over the River Cherwell, out into the charming village of Old Marston, and back past the spectacular University Colleges."

The Oxford Half is also full of entertainment along its route, with live bands and DJs supplying tunes so you won't feel bored, even for a second.



Exmoor trail running challenge 2019

Date: 26 October 2019 (Saturday)

Races: 12k, Half marathon (21k), Marathon (42k), Ultra (53k)

Why should you attend?

In case you were wondering, when describing the difficulty of all the races, the word 'strenuous' comes up very often.

If you decide to take part in the Exmoor Trail Running Challenge, get ready to ascend, a lot. Even on the shortest 12k-long race, you will climb almost 800 metres, but you will climb even more if you go for the Ultra marathon: get ready for a staggering 2808 metres ascend (altogether, of course). this race is definitely not for the faint hearted.

Best running events in November 2019 UK



Kelpies Supernova 2019

Date: 8-10 November 2019 (Friday-Sunday)

Races: 5k

Why should you attend?

If you live down south, the Kelpies Supernova is the perfect excuse for a trip up north to check out the stunning Kelpies in Falkirk.

The race takes place after sunset and every runner is given a LED headtorch to light your way as you go around the epic monuments.

Fit under 5s can enter for free!



the craft half 2019

Date: 17 November 2019 (Sunday)

Races: 10k, Half marathon (21k)

Why should you attend?

Should you decide to run the Craft half marathon, you will given six servings of craft beer along the way (three if you are doing the 10k).

Taking place in Wimbledon, the Craft Half trails along the Richardson Evans Memorial Fields.

The fun doesn't stop either when the race finishes. Enjoy live music, sizzling street food pop-up bars at the 'Halfter party'.



run silverstone 2019

Date: 24 November 2019 (Sunday)

Races: Family fun run (1.6k), 5k, 10k, half marathon (21k)

Why should you attend?

You ran on a horse race course in Aintree, now it's time to experince the atmosphere of Formula 1 races.

Since the route is on the actual race course, there isn't any traffic, you only have to worry about runners passing by.

This is also a flat race so – should the weather permit – it is a pleasant race experience for all the family.

On top of this, friends or family can watch the race from the grandstands around the pit lane and the start/finish area, cheering as you run past!