PS5 price officially addressed as Sony's Hiroki Totoki speaks

Rumours about the price of Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 console have been doing the rounds for a while now, with suggestions that it could range anywhere from £450 to £860, but the latest official Sony investor call has shed a bit more light on the prospective price, and it seems that the it could land on the more affordable side after all.

Sony's chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, touched on the holiday 2020 launch window saying it's the “most important step in developing the PlayStation platform.” A December release could certainly bolster sales of the console, with big ticket items like a shiny new console making its way under the tree in households that may not usually be early adopters, but are splashing out for the festive season.

He went on to say that the profitability of the PS5 will, of course, depend on its price. The bigger the markup, the bigger the profit for shareholders and the like, but an eye-wateringly high price point could see the existing PS4 install base hang on to its current gen consoles for a little while longer.

Totoki-san explained that Sony is "analyzing the cost, the acceptable price in the market, and platform penetration,” all of which seems to indicate that the company has set its sights on making the PS5 affordable enough that it'll be off to a running start, rather than being so expensive as to leave gamers hesitant to fork out for the upgrade to next gen. He added that Sony is still “very conscious of the level of profit for investors and for the marketplace.”

With the possibility of two PS5 consoles launching side-by-side, offering up a pro version alongside a base model, Sony could position the cheaper option as an affordable step up for the majority of people, while the pro version could be sporting a much higher price. But given the specs already revealed for the console, it's difficult to see what a more expensive version could offer.

Either way, we're just pleased that it's looking more and more likely that the PS5 will launch for under £500, and that we can maybe persuade someone else to pick up the bill - it will be Christmas after all.

Source: Twinfinite