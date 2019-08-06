The best PlayStation VR deals for August 2019: top PS VR deal picks

Welcome to T3's awesome best PlayStation VR deals roundup for the month. If you're currently looking to pick up Sony's capable and affordable entry into the world of VR then you've come to the right place. This is destination for the best PS VR deals.

That's because each month we search retailers all over the world looking for the best PlayStation VR deals to ensure that you get the best prices on the market, so you don't even need to wait for Black Friday to get a cheap PS VR.

And, simply put, we're seeing some truly astonishing prices drop of technology across the board, with gaming tech like PS VR among the products seeing the sweetest deals.

And now, arguably, is a great time to invest in PS VR. The catalogue of games and experiences you can enjoy on PlayStation VR has also swelled dramatically over the past six months and now offers fun titles across a wide-variety of genres.

What's more, if you shop around there are some amazing bundles to be bagged. Rumours of a PSVR 2 are continuing to drive prices down.

As we want you to get the best possible experience with your PlayStation VR, we've also included deals for the PS4 camera, which you'll need for the PS VR headset to work and the PS Move motion controllers too, which are not essential but are compatible with some VR games and offer more elements of control.

The best PS VR deals for July 2019

The best PS4 camera deals for July 2019

It's fairly obvious that you'll need a PS4, Slim or Pro, to get going with your PS VR but in addition you'll need a PlayStation Camera.

You have two choices, either the older square blocky shaped one, which will work fine, or the new curvy model (pictured above) launch alongside the VR headset. If you manage to grab one for less than £40 then you're onto a good deal.

The best PlayStation Move deals for July 2019

When it comes to controls, the standard DualShock 4 pad will work fine. However, if you want to enhance your experience you could purchase the Move Motion controllers which give additional controls when used on some games.

If you want to take it one step further, Sony revelled their VR Aim Controller, which launched alongside the game Farpoint. It is compatible with more than just the one game though and allows you to aim and take fire in your fantasy land with more precision that standard controls.