iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro release date, price, camera, specs – everything we know about the 2019 iPhone line-up

We're in the endgame now. After months of rumours, leaks, and whispers, Apple has finally mailed out the invitations for its feverishly-anticipated September media event, where the Cupertino-based company typically unveils its new iPhone line-up, an upgraded Apple Watch, and occasionally, new Apple TV hardware too.

The exclusive event will be held in the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple's spaceship-like headquarters on Tuesday September 10, 2019. It begins at 10am in Cupertino, which is 1pm on the East Coast, and 6pm here in Blighty.

Ahead of CEO Tim Cook and co. taking to the stage, we've collected everything you could possibly want to know about the 2019 iPhone line-up, which is widely-tipped to include three new handsets. If you're eager to find out exactly what the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11R will bring with them, and whether it's going to be the smartphone upgrade for you,– you should find plenty to interest you here.

While we were very impressed with what the the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR have had to offer, we can't wait to see what's around the corner with the iPhone XI. After all, Apple knows the competition keeps on getting fiercer...





As we've already outlined, Apple will hold its annual event on September 10, 2019. That's when we'll see the new iPhone models for the first time, complete with a slick product video narrated by Sir Jony Ive.

But what about actually buying the latest iPhone? Well, turns out we have a pretty solid idea of when that will happen too. Earlier this month, a monumental slip-up from the SoftBank President Ken Miyauchi revealed Apple will purportedly start selling its new iPhone models on September 20, 2019. That's roughly 10 days after the keynote, which fits perfectly with previous launch windows.

Provided Apple sticks with its usual launch schedule, we'd expect pre-orders for the new iPhone models to give live from 8am BST / midnight PT / 3am EST on the Apple Store online and the app the week before September 20, 2019.

That means you'll be able to pre-order your new iPhone on Friday September 13, 2019, with the launch of iOS 13 sometime the following week before the launch of the iPhone 11. Of course, it's possible that Apple tears-up the rulebook this time around launches its new smartphone sometime in late November, but honestly, that seems very unlikely.

Apple already finalised its new smartphone line-up of course, but how many will there be? We may well get an iPhone 11, an iPhone 11 Max, and a cheaper... iPhone 11 XR? That would match this year's handsets, but we don't really know what naming scheme Apple will go for at this stage. Some well-connected sources suggest that an all-new "iPhone Pro" brand name is in the running this time around.

Don't expect the pricing to change too much: Apple currently charges £999/$999 and up for the standard flagship, £1,099/$1,099 and up for the bigger flagship, and £749/$749 and up for the cheaper model. If anything, the top-end phones will get more expensive and the budget phone will drop a little in price.

Thanks to WWDC, which happened in June, we now know much more about the features coming in iOS 13, including a dark mode. This software will be pushed out to older iPhones but will also come on board the iPhone 11.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro: design and camera





So what can we expect from the iPhone 11 – or is that iPhone XI, should Apple decide to stick with the Roman numerals used for the iPhone X and iPhone XS.

As with the 2018 iPhones, it seems we'll get three handsets with the new iPhones for 2019, according to respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo – and they'll have 6.1-inch, 5.8-inch, and 6.5-inch screens, just like this year. Not every tipster agrees though.

Sources speaking to Japanese site Macotakara say that the standard iPhone XS successor will see a bump to 6.1 inches – the same as the more budget-conscious iPhone XR and that two flagship models are going to end up being thinner.

As for the iPhone 11 models themselves, Apple is widely-tipped to stick with a very similar industrial design to the iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, albeit with a controversial new square-shaped camera housing with a triple-camera system.

The new triple-camera is tipped to help Apple catch-up with rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Huawei P30 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro, which offer a much greater array of photography modes and options – from increased optical zoom, better low light photography, and finally, ultra-wide shots.

Bloomberg has previously reported that Apple wants to use a triple-lens system to power all-new Augmented Reality (AR) experiences, like the ability to mask digital elements to your face using the front-facing system on the iPhone XS, which isn't currently available on the rear-camera. To ensure there is consistency across its flagship product lines, the new camera is also tipped for the next iPad Pro refresh.

That same Bloomberg report also claims we're in store for a new matte finish for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro – very different from the glossy, all-glass finish we've seen on the likes of the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max until now.

Earlier this year, an iPhone insider gone rogue suggested that the colour green was about to be added to the usual grey, silver and gold options – so if you want an iPhone that stands out from the pack, that could be the one to go for. Of course, this seems like it would be more in-line with the brightly-coloured iPhone XR and its successor, so it's possible the source is a little confused.

(Image credit: Hasan Kaymak)

We'd like to draw your attention to the gorgeous-looking renders above, put together by digital artist Hasan Kaymak: they're based on the most reputable leaks and rumours we've heard so far, so the new iPhones for 2019 could well end up looking something like this.

With the new look, it might also be time to say goodbye to a couple of iPhone features. According to reports, Apple is getting ready to ditch the Lightning port in favour of USB-C on the iPhone 11, and is apparently abandoning 3D Touch as well (something that the preview of iOS 13 seems to confirm).





A lot of recent speculation has centred around the idea of a triple-lens camera on the back of one of the new 2019 iPhone models: you can see from the shot above, purportedly a leak of a backing plate, that there's room for three lenses in the top corner of the iPhone 11.

What's more, a couple of leaked designs have already appeared on the web, though we're not sure exactly how close they're going to be to Apple's final product. At this stage it seems to be a safe bet that at least one of the 2019 iPhone models will get a triple-lens camera.

The concept videos are now coming thick and fast, as you can see from the one above by Concept Creator. You can see the triple-lens rear camera, and the notch, but this is based on a lot of speculation and some well-informed guesswork. The video also factors in some renderings by seasoned leaker @OnLeaks.

One tipster says the classic rainbow Apple logo is going to make a comeback on this year's iPhones – or possibly just some kind of extra rainbow shade. We're not sure Apple would mess with the iPhone style like that, but you never know.

iPhone 11 concept (credit: Hasan Kaymak)

If you don't like the look of the unofficial concept image above, maybe the one below will better suit your aesthetic sensibilities. It comes from designer Jonas Daehnert, on Twitter as Phone Designer, and it shows the triple-lens rear camera in a much more Apple-like layout.

The aforementioned Macotakara blog has also thrown its hat into the ring and said that the new 2019 iPhones are going to come with a triple-lens camera on the back. We've now heard it from so many sources, it seems very likely to be true.

iPhone 11 concept (credit: Concept Creator)

Apple typically goes in for a major design overhaul of the iPhone every couple of years, and considering the handsets launched in September 2018 looked almost exactly like the iPhone X from 2017, we could be due a more substantial change in looks this time, besides the triple-lens rear camera being mooted. It looks like improved screen resolutions will have to wait until next year too.

Might that mean no more notch? Apple patents have emerged showing how it's trying to embed cameras inside the display, which would mean no need for the notch, and a true edge-to-edge display on every side. At the moment it doesn't look like Apple will go for the hole punch notch of the Samsung Galaxy S10.



(Image credit: OnLeaks / CashKaro.com)

The rather nicely done rendering above shows us what all the best guesses, leaks and predictions to date would look like in an actual iPhone – it's likely that when the curtain is pulled back in September, the 2019 iPhones are going to look something like the image above.

We've also been treated to another excellent concept video, which you can see below, courtesy of ConceptsiPhone. Again, it's based on the leaks and rumours we've heard so far, and we reckon it's going to end up being pretty accurate, with the big changes around the back of the handset.

Don't worry though, Face ID fans: you'll still be able to unlock your phone with your face, and apparently faster Face ID will be one of the key upgrades for the 2019 iPhone 11. Again, that's based on a report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says the system will be quicker and more reliable by the time September 2019 rolls around. Another report suggests Face ID will be improved with vein scanning tech.

Check out the concept video below that's been published online, showing not only a triple-lens rear camera, but also a notch-free front display for the new iPhone 2019. This is an unofficial clip, but it's based on some of the rumours we've been hearing already about the new handset – it could be close to the mark.

iPhone 11, iPhone11 Pro: specs and features

Away from the cameras and the designs of the iPhone 11 devices coming in 2019, another rumour points towards reversible charging, something we've already seen on phones like the Huawei P30 Pro. The AirPods 2 support wireless charging, so it makes sense that the iPhone 11 would be able to juice them up. Fast wired charging is also being tipped for the next iPhone.

Internal performance increases are a given, and indeed we have heard talk about just how powerful Apple's next-gen processor for 2019 is going to be (spoiler alert: very powerful). We'll have to wait and see what the year-on-year boost is in terms of performance from the 2018 iPhones, but apparently the A13 chip is already in production.

And what about storage? Whispers from inside the top secret iPhone operation suggest that we're going to be looking at a choice of 64GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage on board, so the 1TB edition will have to wait until 2020.

AirPods 2

We've also heard more extravagant rumours: that Apple might be planning to put a Touch Bar on the side of the iPhone 11, and could even come with a foldable screen of some description. To us that sounds like something that's more likely to appear in the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 13.

At the slightly more believable end of the scale, there's talk that the iPhone 11 will switch to USB-C, just like the iPad Pros have. Meanwhile, the digital artists of the web are continuing to keep themselves busy imagining what the iPhone 11 might look like, but remember that these concept images are mostly speculative.

Samsung has already provided some stiff competition for Apple and the iPhone 11 in 2019, and one way Apple might fight back is by including a stylus with the next batch of iPhones. That seems a little unlikely, but Apple Pencil support could definitely be on the cards.

The new iPad Pros Apple unveiled in October 2018 could offer up some more clues: very thin bezels, no notch, Face ID that works no matter how you're holding the device, and of course the A12X Bionic processor, which is likely to be beaten by the A13 CPU in the 2019 iPhones.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro: what we want to see





No doubt work is already nearly finished for the next batch of iPhones for 2019, but if Apple's designers and engineers do happen to be reading this, we've got some thoughts on what they might want to do with the iPhone 11.

Battery life is something we could all use more of, and we'd love to see the iPhone 11 go for two days without charging. The A12X Bionic processor (or whatever Apple goes for as the main chip) should draw less power than its predecessors, but overall we're expecting about the same battery life as the iPhone XS – about 14 hours of video playback.

The camera is one of the areas that the Google Pixel phones arguably have the edge in at the moment, so Apple will want to make sure there's a significant upgrade here. Will it follow some competing handsets and throw in an extra lens? Well, maybe not, but definitely look out for some upgrades to the optics.

We're expecting a rash of 5G phones to show up during the course of 2019, but it doesn't look like Apple will be among them – not surprising, perhaps, considering it's still very early days for 5G network infrastructure. Insider sources reckon Apple is going to save its 5G iPhone for 2020, or maybe even 2021.