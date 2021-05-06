Incredible mattress deal could save you up to £1,124!

You might not immediately know the name, but Brook + Wilde is a bit of a hidden gem in the mattress world. This luxury British brand makes some of the comfiest mattresses we've ever slept on (and we've spent a lot of time testing the world's best mattresses, so we know our stuff).

These award-winners are all designed and manufactured in the UK, and you can pick your firmness preference – soft, medium or firm – with each model. At full price they're quite an investment, but right now we have some exclusive codes that take the price right down.

For the (cheapest) Lux Mattress enter code T335 to knock 35% off, for the mid-range Elite use the code T340 for 40% off, and for the advanced, range-topping Ultima mattress add T345 for a massive 45% off. That last code could save you well over a grand.

Biggest saving Brook + Wilde Ultima | Get 45% off with discount code T345 |

Save up to £1,124! The Ultima is Brook + Wilde's most advanced mattress, and includes 10 layers engineered to deliver a dreamy night's sleep. There are multiple layers of different sized springs, various foams to encourage airflow and provide full-body support, and a cooling cover. With this code, prices start from £989.45 (rather than the usual £1,7999).

Brook + Wilde Lux | Knock 35% off with discount code T335

Save up to £349! This exclusive discount code will knock 35% off your new Brook + Wilde Lux mattress. The cheapest and most popular of the range, the 6-layer Lux is still a seriously luxurious choice, with cooling memory foam, two layers of springs, and ‘wave technology’ to deliver targeted pressure relief. Find out more in our Brook + Wilde Lux review.View Deal

Brook + Wilde Elite | 40% off with discount code T340

Save up to £839! The Elite sits in the middle of the range, with eight layers, including a removable top cover, 2,500 pocket springs and high quality memory foam. As with the other mattresses, you can choose your firmness (soft, medium or firm). Head to our Brook + Wilde Elite mattress review to see what we thought.

Missed this offer? Head to our Brook + Wilde discount codes and deals page to see the best current prices, or some alternative bargains, check out our roundup of the best cheap mattress deals to compare savings across a range of brands.

You have a 100-night trial in which to make sure you love your new mattress, during which time Brook + Wilde will either swap the firmness level or mattress model, or refund you completely if you decide it's not for you. There's also free delivery, a 10-year guarantee on all mattresses, and the brand will recycle your old mattress for a small fee.