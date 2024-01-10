How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations – Salah, Mane, Onana and co go toe-to-toe

While it might not have the glamour or spectacle of the World Cup, the Africa Cup of Nations is one of the biggest tournaments in football. Nations from across the continent will come together, going head-to-head as they battle to be crowned champions.

As a football fan, AFCON is one of my favourite tournaments around. Happening every two years, the cup is widely regarded as a blight for club teams, taking away top stars for six weeks midway through the season. To me, it's far more exciting than similar tournaments, though – with a genuine sense that just about anything can happen!

After heartbreak for Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the final of the 2021 AFCON tournament, the side will be raring to make amends. Defending champions Senegal will also be looking to push on, led by Salah's former Liverpool teammate, Sadio Mane.

When and where is AFCON taking place?

The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will kick off on Saturday the 13th of January 2024. Host nation Ivory Coast will take on Guinea-Bissau in the opening fixture.

The tournament will extend right through until Sunday the 11th of February 2024, where the final two nations will go head-to-head to find the winner.

The tournament this year is taking place in the Ivory Coast. Six venues have been designated for the tournament, across five cities in the region. The final will be played at the 60,000-seater Alassane Ouattara Stadium, home of the Ivory Coast national team.

How to watch AFCON in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports will be showing all of the fixtures from the tournament. Viewers can also watch via a NOW Sports subscription, which gives access to the full range of Sky Sports channels.

How to watch AFCON from anywhere

Who is likely to win AFCON?

Morocco are the bookies favourite heading into the tournament, with several large oddsmakers putting them 11/2 on to lift the trophy come mid-February. That's likely inspired by their terrific performance at the World Cup, where they finished fourth, becoming the first African nation to reach the semi finals.

Senegal are second favourites, with popular betting sites suggesting they have a good chance of defending their crown. Algeria, host nation the Ivory Coast, Egpyt and Cameroon are all expected to be in the mix, too.