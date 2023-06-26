18 best Summer fragrances for men and women 2023

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s summer 2023, and what better way to celebrate the season than by finding a new signature scent? The summer months are full of exciting activities, from lounging at the beach and swimming in the sea to dancing at festivals and enjoying picnics. Regardless of your summer plans, you should finish off your outfit and fun days with a spritz of perfume.

During the summer, the best notes to look for are fresh, citrusy and aquatic. Think sun, sea and fruit trees! Compared to the darker autumn/winter months, summer scents should be uplifting and refreshing, and with one of these new fragrances in your collection, you’ll have memories flooding back to you of summer 2023 with each spray.

Whether you’re looking for the best women’s perfume or the best men’s cologne , I’ve found the best fragrances for summer 2023, including new releases from Elizabeth Arden, Tom Ford and Dolce & Gabbana and old classics from Diptyque, Hugo Boss and Marc Jacobs.

Best Summer Fragrances for Women

Best Summer Fragrances for Men