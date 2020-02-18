Best Samsung Galaxy S20 deal of the day includes first 6 months HALF PRICE!

Samsung recently introduced a whole new range of phones: the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra, all of which come in 5G versions. As you might expect, these brand new phones are quite expensive right now but that's where this amazing deal from Three comes in, offering the first six months of your contract for half price!

• Get the first six months half price with Three on the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra

The new phones are stacked full of cool features, including huge AMOLED displays, loads of storage, amazing new camera systems (including ridiculous 8K video recording), and enormous batteries that are sure to power you through a whole day of usage. Basically, everything you need is in here.

If that sounds good to you, then look no further than this wicked deal from Three, which could give you a brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 for half price over the first six months.

Samsung Galaxy S20 4G (128GB) | £49 upfront cost | £30/month for six months, then £60/month | 24 month plan | Available now

Don't be fooled by this being the 'basic' Samsung Galaxy S20, it's still packed full of all the wicked features you can find on the larger handsets. In fact, the smaller 6.2-inch screen might actually be a bonus if you've got small hands or just prefer a smaller phone.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (128GB) | £49 upfront cost | £31/month for six months, then £61/month | 24 month plan | Available now

Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S20 5G is just like the Galaxy S20 4G, but with 5G. As such, you get all of the fabulous features available and the opportunity to get crazy fast speeds when 5G is fully rolled out.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G (128GB) | £79 upfront cost | £33.50/month for six months, then £67/month | 24 month plan | Available now

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G sports the same features as the above two but has a larger 6.7-inch display, more powerful camera system, larger battery, and more. It's the real deal, basically, and could be yours for a bit of a steal.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) | £99 upfront cost | £38.50/month for six months, then £77/month | 24 month plan | Available now

As the name suggests, this is the cream of the crop for the new Galaxy S20 range, featuring an enormous (and very beautiful) 6.9-inch display, a huge new camera system (with 8K video), oodles of storage, and a lot more. View Deal

These deals aren't ones to be missed: offering a whole six months for half-price makes the overall contract a lot less expensive, especially for such a new and high-end phone. Don't miss out on a bit of a bargain.