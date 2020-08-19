Best core exercises: try these for quicker six pack gains and to improve your balance and posture

The best core exercises should be the cornerstone of all your workouts as without a strong core you won't be lifting heavy anytime soon. Getting a six pack is only one of the many benefits of practicing the best core exercises often as these exercises can also strengthen the lower and upper back muscles too. Training your core can improve your posture and balance significantly.

The best core exercises are not easy but at least they don't involve investing heavily in the best home workout equipment: most is bodyweight only although one of them uses the best ab rollers and another one the best pull up bar or best multi-gym, whichever you have access to.

What is 'core' and what is it good for?

Core muscles surround your lower torso, including the abdominal muscles, the obliques and the lower back. Many people fall into the trap of only training their abs to get a six pack, but you need to pay attention to your lower back muscles as well if you truly want to know how to do push ups.

If you struggle to keep your body straight when doing press ups or having trouble keeping your back straight when you sit, those can be signs of a weak core. Following a regular core exercise routine has a range of health benefits, apart from giving you the ability to keep your body straight: having a strong core means you can lift heavier in the gym, have better posture when you sit for longer periods of time and it can even alleviate some forms of back pain.

Best core exercises

Planks

Planks look simple yet are notoriously hard to perform. In reality, planks are one of the most efficient exercises out there to strengthen your core, not just your and but your lower back too. Doing planks is a fast track to six pack gains and definitely a better way than doing crunches alone.

All you have to do is to keep your body straight for as long as you can, preferable at least 30 seconds but feel free to hold it for longer if you can. Plank varieties include high planks (arms extended, starting position of a pushup), low planks (resting your body on your elbows), knee planks (resting your lower body on your knees as opposed to your feet) and side planks (one arm supporting your upper body, facing sideways).

Chinese back plank

Even very muscular people struggle with doing pull ups: the heavier you get, the more effort it takes to pull yourself over the bar, meaning you will have to do pull ups to get better at pull ups. Pull ups are great but it takes quite long to master them which might put some people off from trying to get better at it.

Having said that, there are other ways to train the upper back muscles than just pull ups using bodyweight only. Take for example the Chinese back plank. This is not an easy exercise either but more accessible than pull ups for sure. Also, as opposed to mainly training the upper back area, Chinese back planks also strengthen the lower back too, which is admittedly part of your core.

As you can clearly see from the video above, you will need to flex all your back, core and leg muscles to hold the Chinese back plank position, even just for a short period of time. To be on the safe side, try practicing Chinese back planks on slightly elevated surface.

Ab rollout

Ab rollers are wonderful and if you haven't learned how to use an ab roller yet, it's time to pick up some knowledge. Doing ab rollouts anywhere, let it be the gym or at home, is an absolute power move and the ultimate party trick (along with being able to do pistol squats).

Just like planks, the ab rollout exercise looks pretty simple: hold the roller with your hands, legs bent in the knees, then push the roller forward until your nose almost touches the ground. Once there, pull the roller back towards your knees. Sounds simple enough? It really isn't and we wouldn't recommend it to anyone who hasn't got at least a moderate amount of core strength.

Mountain climbers

Mountain climbers work pretty much your whole body, but especially your abs and obliques, your quads and hamstrings, and basically your whole upper body for stabilisation.

You start off in the standard push up position. To perform a mountain climber, drive your knees up towards your chest, one at a time, in quick succession. You want to keep your body in a pushup position, all the way through the exercise, so don't bob your hips up and down as you're tucking your legs in.

Try to do mountain climbers as fast as you can without compromising on technique. It is a high-intensity exercise, after all. You'll see that even 15 seconds of mountain climbers can be very tiring.

Russian twist

To perform a proper Russian twist, sit down on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Clasp your hand together and lift your feet off the ground, using your core to balance.

Then, turn your shoulders and move your fists from one side of your body to the other, over your knees. A variety on the theme is to touch the floor on both sides as you twist your body, your hands doing a semi-circle over your knees.

For added resistance, you can hold either the best dumbbell or the best kettlebell in your hands as you twist.

Superman

Superman is a great bodyweight exercise to work your lower back. The only item you might need is the best yoga mat to lay it down on the floor, especially if you are working out on a hard floor.

To perform a superman, lay down on the mat with your arm extended over your head, the whole body relaxed, spine neutral. It's essential to keep the spine in a neutral position all the way through the movement: don't try to look up as you lift your arms and legs off the floor.

Before you lift your limbs off the floor, engage your and and your glutes and lift your arms and legs off the floor. You don't want to pull them back, only up as far as you can. Focus on your back and lower your limbs if you feel too much pressure.

The idea here is to activate the lower back muscles and they won't be activated more by trying to fold yourself back in half. Even if you 'just' hover your limbs above the ground for a longer period than just half a second, it should work the lower back just fine.