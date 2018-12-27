Best Boxing Day and New Year sales from Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, AO and more

The New Year is nearly here and the New Year sales are actually here! It's the most magical (money-saving) time of the year. If you're looking for deals this New Year's, you've without doubt come to the right place.

We're feverishly updating this article throughout the Boxing Day sale and January sale season, while our price comparison engine sources the best prices on a billion products. The result? You can find all the best bargains without filtering through reams of rubbish.

The New Year and January Sales mark the final of the 'three peaks' of trade for the retailers, following on from Black Friday and the start of December, so now really is the last period you can score crazily discounted tech until well into 2019.

So, without further ado, here you can find T3's guide to the New Year sales 2018. We've got quick links to all the biggest sales happening, as well as our expertly curated selection of top pick deals that we think are particularly awesome. We've even got some buying advice to make sure you get what you want and don't get ripped off, too. Enjoy!



Amazon's Boxing Day sale always offers a great selection of Boxing Day deals.

Amazon Sale 4K TVs, laptops, tablets, Fitbits and many more fantastic Boxing Day deals Reasons to buy + Deals across a fantastic range of products + Free delivery with Amazon Prime

Amazon's Boxing Day sale - Amazon has a great selection of discounts and price drops for Boxing Day 2018, and across loads of clutch product categories as well, with prices slashed on tablets, laptops, phones, TVs, games consoles, fitness wearables, headphones, kitchen appliances and many fashion items.

Samsung UE55NU7400 55-Inch Dynamic Crystal Colour 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR Smart TV | now £550 at Amazon (was £899.99)

Amazon has a selection of top TV deals this Boxing Day, as typified by this awesome price plunge on this 55-inch Samsung 4K, HDR TV. The UE55NU7400 is reduced by a whopping £349.99, which is a straight 39% price drop on its regular price of £899.99. It's the 2018 model, too. Yes, you should move very fast if you want to exploit this deal.View Deal

Fire HD 8 tablet | now £59.99 at Amazon (was £79.99)

One of the best tablets ever made, the Fire HD 8 is a simply smashing one hand- friendly tablet that, here in Amazon's Boxing Day sales, is available for a value-stuffed price point. That's because the retailer has cut £20 off its price in one of its Boxing Day deals on Fire tablets, meaning it can be picked up for only £59.99, rather than its regular price of £79.99. We thought the 8-inch screen packing tablet with Dolby Audio was well priced at that point, too, so at this new price it truly is a great Boxing Day deal.View Deal

Le Creuset Round Casserole Dish (Cassis) | Was £215 | Now £107.50 | Save £107.50

Fans of quality cookware need look no further this Boxing Day than this very attractive deal on the classic Le Creuset casserole dish. That's because the stylish Cassis colourway on this item is now a gigantic 50% off, a fact that sees its price literally cut in two from £215 to only £107.50. A truly special kitchen deal now going at Amazon.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet | now £99.99 at Amazon (was £129.99)

This Fire HD is slightly smaller than the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, but still comes packing a powerful internal hardware spec that includes a Mediatek MT8163 CPU, 1280 x 800 resolution 8-inch screen, 32GB of RAM, and a solid 3,210mAh capacity battery. The Amazon Boxing Day sale has sliced £30 off its price, with it currently available for only £99.99, rather than £129.99. As with the other Fire children's tablets, you get a year of Fire For Kids Unlimited (5,000 videos, apps and games) and your choice of coloured bumper case included in the box.View Deal

EVE UK King Mattress | Was £631.10 | Now £449.99 | Save £181.11

Eve make quality mattresses. We know as this very mattress is currently securely lodged in T3's prestigious best mattress guide. Which is a fact that makes this large £181.11 saving even more amazing. You can pick the Eve UK King Mattress up now for only £449.99, rather than its regular price of £631.10. Thanks Amazon Boxing Day sale! A great mattress that specialises in support, no matter which position you sleep in.View Deal

Fitbit Versa smartwatch | now £139 at Amazon (was £199)

The Fitbit Versa offers just about everything you could want from a Boxing Day deal and from a smartwatch: slick software, stylish looks, and a ton of functionality, particularly if you're interested in health and fitness. This deal won't last forever though.View Deal

Sony 49 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV | Was £599 | Now £444 | Save £155

Philips 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV | Was £600 | Now £399 | Save £201

Philips Sonicare Black AirFloss Pro Power Flosser & Mouthwash | Was £74.99 | Now £49.99 | Save £25

Le Creuset Round Casserole Dish (Ocean) | Was £215 | Now £149.99 | Save £65.01

Tefal Ingenio Expertise Cookware Set | Was £174.65 | Now £114.99 | Save £59.66

Currys should be one of your first stops if you are looking for a great Boxing Day deal on a 4K TV.

Curry's New Year Sale Cameras, wearables, home appliances, TVs and games consoles Reasons to buy + Primary destination for great TV deals + Strong smart home gadget showing, too

Curry's Boxing Day sale - Currys has been knocking it out of the park in terms of price cuts since Black Friday, and its Boxing Day deals continue that trend with some super attractive deals on products like Bose headphones, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 Pro games consoles, and Sony Bravia and Samsung Smart 4K TVs.

LG OLED55B8PLA 55-inch smart TV | now £1,119 at Currys (was £1,499)

As far as 55-inch television sets go, you can't go much better than the LG OLED55B8PLA, with support for HDR and 4K UHD, as well as Google Assistant and Freeview HD on board. This new low price is unlikely to be bettered any time soon.View Deal

Samsung Ecobubble Spin Washing Machine | now £379 at Currys (was £549.99)

This is a great example of the deals currently being offered in the Currys Boxing Day sale. The Samsung Ecobubble Spin Washing Machine is a gigantic £170.99 off right now, taking its price down from £549.99 to just £379. A quality washing machine, now at a very attractive price point.View Deal

Samsung Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV | now £999 at Currys (was £1,499)

This is a simply monstrous saving on a very good Samsung 4K QLED TV, which is currently slashed down to £999 in the Currys Boxing Day sale. The QE55Q6FNATXXU 55-inch HDR-enabled panel was £1,499, meaning that this deal knocks a massive £500 off the overall price. If you've been looking for a quality 4K TV then this deal is definitely worth checking out.View Deal

HP 14 Laptop | now £399 at Currys (was £599)

Boxing Day deal hunters looking for a quality new laptop should check out this very attractive deal on the stylish and highly portable HP 14 laptop. The CK0517SA model comes with a 14-inch screen, Intel Core i5 CPU, 256GB SSD and 4GB of RAM. A Full HD display completes the package. With £200 off for Boxing Day, this is a great computing deal.View Deal

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier | now £209 at Currys (was £259)

Currys doesn't disappoint in its smart tech offerings either this Boxing Day, with the tasty Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smart watch receiving a hefty discount. This smart watch normally retails for £259, however Currys has cut £50 off its price, taking it down to just £209. With battery life that runs for days, water resistance, health and fitness tracking, as well as voice calling, voice commands and compatibility with both iOS and Android, this is a top smart watch and attractive Boxing Day deal.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset | now £89.99 at Currys (was £129.99)

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 is a very, very good gaming headset that impressed us massively when we reviewed it. It delivers a stylish, comfortable design, good audio reproduction, and genuinely immersive 7.1 surround sound. It's also universally compatible, too, which makes this £40 price cut for Boxing Day a very attractive proposition for gamers looking to upgrade their gaming audio setup. Going for just £89.99 over at Currys right now.View Deal

CANON EOS 4000D DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III & EF 75-300 mm f/4-5.6 III Lens | now £329.99 at Currys (was £499)

If you're looking for a great DSLR package to kickstart an interest in photography then this bundle deal on the Canon Eos 4000D is worth a look. That's because it is currently reduced in price by a hefty £169.01 for Boxing Day at Currys. That means it can be picked up for only £329.99, rather than £499. You can even bundle in a quality Canon camera bag as well for only an extra £34.39, too, if you so desire.View Deal

Kenwood KSBSX17 American-Style Fridge Freezer | now £399 (was £549)

This massive and top-rate American-style fridge freezer from Kenwood has a very tasty £150 cut off its price for Boxing Day over at Currys. That means it can be picked up for only £399 right now instead of £549. Frost free, fast chill and fast freeze guaranteed. Nice!View Deal

Google Home Hub | now £109.99 at Currys (was £139)

Google's screen-packing AI assistant and smart speaker gets a great Boxing Day discount over at Currys, with the system's price cut by £30 down to only £109 from £139. With hands-free voice commands, voice controlled music from streaming services, a 7-inch touchscreen and fully compatible with Google Photos, this is a great smart speaker and, at this price, a great Boxing Day 2018 deal.View Deal

HP Envy Photo 6234 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer | now £59 at Currys (was £99.99)

This superb Currys Boxing Day deal knocks a whole £40.99 off the price of the HP Envy Photo 6234 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer. That means it can currently be picked up for just £59 flat, rather than its regular price of £99.99. For that money this printer is an absolute steal!View Deal

Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | now £329 at Currys (was £729.99)

This amazing deal at Currys sees a simply massive £400.99 slashed of the price of the Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine. That means it can currently be picked up for a crazy-low £329, rather than its regular price of £729.99. Insane! With an integrated grinder and milk frother, too, the machine really can do it all when it comes to artisinal coffee.View Deal

Oculus Go | now £179 at Currys (was £199)

Oculus' well-received entry-level VR headset gets a sweet price cut at Currys for Boxing Day, allowing it to be picked up for a limited time for only £179 rather that £199, something that is most welcome. The Go is a standalone VR headset that requires no additional devices and allows you to play over 1000 games and apps from the Oculus Store. It is also lightweight and highly portable, too. Top fun! View Deal

Canon PowerShot SX720 HS Superzoom Compact Camera & Travel Kit | now £199.99 at Currys (was £349.99)

Now this is a very tidy price drop on an equally tidy compact camera bundle deal. That's because you can pick up the Canon PowerShot SX720 HS Superzoom Compact Camera along with a Travel Kit for it for only £199.99, rather than its regular price of £349.99. That's a straight £150 saving!View Deal

TV hunters should also check out these actually really rather good discounts on LG's 55-inch B8 OLED and a fabulous Samsung Q6F QLED at 49 inches.

The LG OLED B8 is a bit like the Cinderella of the LG OLED range but this price cut turns it from a pumpkin into a fairy tale princess. It's the same screen as all the more expensive LG tellies, it just lacks a few bells and whistles in the audio and casing departments.

• LG 55-inch OLED B8 £1,499 now £1,199 at Curry's

The Q6F is another of Samsung's superb 2018 line-up of QLED TVs and recommended if have your TV in a bright room. The extreme vividness of this 4K beauty means easy viewing even if you're watching telly whilst flying your spacecraft into the heart of the sun.

• Samsung 49-inch Q6F QLED £1,299 now £899 at Curry's

Neither of these tellies have great sound but hey, there's cheap deals on the Sonos Beam to be had!

For toys and games, as well as home electronics, Argos is great destination for brilliant Boxing Day deals.

Argos New Year Sale A great New Year sale for picking up great deals on toys, games and electronics Reasons to buy + Top selection of LEGO discounts + Loads of great Chromebook deals

Argos Boxing Day sale - If you're looking to grab some sweet post-Christmas toy deals, and specifically on LEGO, then Argos' Boxing Day sale is worth checking out. The retailer also has a great selection of cheap Chromebooks, and some very attractive deals on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 games consoles.

LG 50 Inch 50UK6750PLD Smart Ultra HD TV with HDR | now £479 at Argos

A top Boxing Day offer at Argos sees this attractive 50-inch 4K, HDR TV from LG go for only £479. The set is loaded with LG's ThinQ AI and Smart TV webOS, as well as a cutting edge metallic design. 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI ports as well as a selection of other connections including optical and composite complete an attractive package.View Deal

Acer Nitro 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 1TB 128GB GTX1050 Gaming Laptop | now £709.99 at Argos (was £799.99)

A cracking mid-range gaming laptop deal here in Argos' Boxing Day sale. The Acer Nitro 15.6-inch laptop comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD OS drive and 1TB storage drive. It is also now only £709.99, rather than £799.99, thanks to £90 price drop.View Deal

Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones | now £279.95 (was £299.95)

Fans of quality audio should look this way if you're currently looking to upgrade your set of cans this Boxing Day. That's because Argos is currently offering a modest but most welcome £20 price cut on the much-wanted Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones in both Blue and Red colourways. Good over-ears, now at an even more attractive price point.View Deal

Tempur Cloud Double Mattress | now £1118.99 at Argos (was £1399)

Tempur mattresses are among the absolute best on the market, with their NASA approved designs delivering simply amazing comfort and support. Which is why this tasty 20% price reduction for Boxing Day over at Argos is a must-see for anyone currently in the market for one. The deal drops the price of the double mattress down from £1399 to £1118.99, which is a straight £280.01 saving.View Deal

Reebok One GT40S Treadmill | now £379.99 at Argos (was £399.99)

If you're planning a health push in the new year then this treadmill deal in Argos' Boxing Day sale is worth a look. That's because the Reebok One GT40S has been cut in price by a small but welcome £20, taking its price down from £399.99 to £379.99. Perfect for running off the indulgences of the winter holiday season.View Deal

For home appliances, health and fitness tech, fashion and style, as well as home audio and TV, John Lewis' Boxing Day sale has a great selection of Boxing Day deals.

John Lewis New Year Sale Deals on home, garden, smart home, fitness, audio, TV and leisure technology Reasons to buy + Great destination for fitness and audio tech deals + "Never Knowingly Undersold" price promise

John Lewis Boxing Day sale - John Lewis is on the UKs most respected retailers and offers in its Boxing Day 2018 sale a wide-range of quality prices on some of 2018's hottest technology. Its excellent guarantees, which can last up to 5 years, makes it a great destination when buying big-ticket items like the new iPad Pro and Samsung QLED 8K TV.

Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone (128GB) | now £819 at John Lewis (was £869)

With a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and one of the best cameras you can find on a smartphone today, the Pixel 3 XL for £50 off is one of the best Boxing Day deals we've found in the smartphone category so far.View Deal

Google Pixel 3 smartphone (128GB) | now £689 at Amazon (was £739)

Alternatively, if you've got smaller hands or a tighter budget (or you just don't like notches), the Pixel 3 models are also £50 off at John Lewis this Boxing Day. All the rest of the handset specs, including that incredible camera, are the same.View Deal

John Lewis & Partners Longstock Double Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set | Was £65 | Now £32.50 | Saving £32.50 / 50%

Here's a great example of the type of excellent home deals being offered right now in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale. The very stylish Longstock Double Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set is now 50% off, with its price hacked down to just £32.50 from £65. Naturally, with these sets reduced to clear, stock will be limited, so we advise you to move fast if you want to score.View Deal

Philips Lumea BRI956/00 Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device | Was £399 | Now £299 | Saving £100 / 25%

The Philips Lumea is a top-rate hair removal device and, thanks to a brilliant price cut in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale, is now available at a very attractive price point. That's because it is currently retailing for only £299, rather than its regular £399. That's a straight £100 saving! It also comes with 2 years of accidental damage cover, too.View Deal

John Lewis & Partners Scandi Tor Rug, Citrine/Grey | Was £400 | Now £200 | Saving: £200 / 50%

John Lewis & Partners Lina Leaf Pair Thermal Lined Pencil Pleat Curtains, Citrin | Was £75 | Now £37.50 | Saving £37.50 / 50%

John Lewis & Partners Boutique Hotel Silk Bedspread, Wolf Grey | Was £280 | Now £140 | Saving £140 / 50%

John Lewis & Partners Faux Fur Throw, Grey | Was £90 | Now £45 | Saving £45 / 50%

John Lewis & Partners Natural White Goose Down Double Duvet, 10.5 Tog | Was £145 | Now £116 | Saving £29 / 20%

John Lewis & Partners Egyptian Cotton Towels, Smoke | Was £22.50 | Now £16.50 | Saving £6 / 26%

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £349.99 | Now £299 | Saving £50.99 / 14.5%

Sage BJE410UK Juicer | Was £149 | Now £99 | Saving £50 / 33.5%

Nespresso Lattissima One Coffee Machine, White | Was £119.99 | Now £99 | Saving £20 / 17%

Sonos Beam Compact Smart Sound Bar with Alexa Voice Recognition & Control, Black | Was £399 | Now £349 | Saving £50 / 12.5%

HP Pavilion 15 15-CS0997na Laptop | Was £649 | Now £549 | Saving £100 / 15%

Bosch WAN28201GB Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load | Was £429 | Now £349 | Saving £80 / 18%

50% off Modern Rarity clothing

John Lewis & Partners Cashmere Crew Neck Sweaters (selected lines only) | Was £79 | Now £50 | Saving £29 / 36%

Mulberry Bayswater Heritage Small Classic Grain Leather Handbag, Rosewater | Was £1095 | Now £876 | Saving £219 / 20%

Casio Men's G-Shock G-Steel Chronograph Canvas Strap Watch | Was £299 | Now £149 | Saving £150 / 50%

If you're looking for great camera deals this Boxing Day then you absolutely have to check out the Jessops Boxing Day sale.

Jessops New Year Sale A truly great destination for camera deals, be that DSLR, CSC or action cam Reasons to buy + Great selection of camera deals + Some very attractive bundle offers

The Jessops Boxing Day sale is now on and it delivers some very special camera deals. This year there are some great DSLR deals, including a fat discount on the Canon EOS 5D IV, as well as top deals on mirrorless cameras, lenses and accessories, too. There's even discounts to be bagged on telescopes, projectors and binoculars.

GoPro Hero7 Silver at Jessops | £229 (was £279)

Order the GoPro Hero7 Silver from Jessops today and you'll also get a free Sandisk 32GB microSD card worth £44.99, a one-month complimentary membership of Adode Creative Cloud Photography Plan and a free 'create your own' Photo Book voucher worth £24.99.View Deal

Canon EOS 5D IV | Was £3,249 | Now £2,749 | Save £500

Nikon D3500 DSLR Twin | Only £479 after cashback | Save £170

Canon EOS 4000D 18-55mm | Only £279 | Save £70

Panasonic Lumix G7 Twin Lens Kit | Save £230 plus free bag

Olympus E-PL8 Twin Lens Kit | Only £479 | Save £170

Canon EF100-400 f/4.5-5.6L MII | Get double cashback | Only £1,399 after cashback (usually £1,999)

Tamron 18-270mm VC PZD | Only £269, available in Canon and Nikon Fit | Save £100

Celestron PS1000 Telescope | Was £249 | Now £119.99 | Better than half price

Epson Projectors | From £339 | Save up to £150

Jessops binoculars | Was £24.99 | now £12.49 | Save 50%

Jessops Tripod | Was £49.99| Now half price | Save 50%

AO.com is a leader when it comes round to laptop, gaming console, TV, kitchen and small appliance deals. It has a wide-selection of Boxing Day deals available.

AO.com New Year Sale A cracking and often forgotten destination for great deals Reasons to buy + Cheap laptops, phones, game consoles and more + Price match promise and 7 days-a-week next day delivery

AO.com Boxing Day Sale - AO.com offers a large selection of great Boxing Day deals, and on hot products, too, such as the Nintendo Switch handheld gaming console, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 mobile phone, and Microsoft Surface Go ultra-lightweight laptop. The online retailer also offers a price match promise, free 100 day returns, 7 days-a-week next day delivery, and even pay monthly finance options, too.

Looking for a Boxing Day sale that offers plenty of hot mobile phone deals? Carphone Warehouse is definitely worth checking out…

Carphone Warehouse New Year Sale A premier destination this Boxing Day for great smartphone deals Reasons to buy + Great prices on many of 2018's best phones + Attractive SIM only deals

Carphone Warehouse Boxing Day sale - For deals on great phones like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, iPhone XS, Google Pixel 3 XL, Sony Xperia XZ3 and OnePlus 6T then the Carphone Warehouse Boxing Day sale should be high up in your list of browsing destinations. The retailer offers a price promise and free next day delivery 7 days a week.

Mobiles.co.uk is an online retailer and doesn't have physical stores like Carphone Warehouse, however its smartphone deals are truly first rate and the breadth of them in its Boxing Day sale impressive.

Mobiles.co.uk New Year Sale One of the very best destinations online for great phone deals Reasons to buy + Cheap mobile phones, contracts and SIMs + Plenty of cashback special offers

Mobiles.co.uk Boxing Day sale - If you're looking for a new mobile phone in this year's Boxing Day sales, such as the iPhone XR or Samsung Galaxy S9, then Mobiles.co.uk is definitely worth a look. The online retailer has a very impressive Boxing Day sale this year and is offering sharp price drops on top phones, data-stuffed contracts and SIM-only deals.

Very.co.uk is a great destination for fashion, cosmetics and toy deals this Boxing Day. It's Boxing Day sale is its biggest ever, too.

Very.co.uk New Year Sale Super deals on fashion, cosmetics, toys, wearables and electronics this Boxing Day Reasons to buy + Boxing Day leader in cheap fashion and cosmetics deals + Big discounts on cameras and headphones

Very Boxing Day sale - Very has shown many other retailers just how to deliver great Boxing Day deals on clothes, shoes and accessories, with knitwear, jewellery and sportswear but a few of the product areas to see some crazy price cuts. It's not just fashion where top deals are to be bagged, though, with the retailer also dropping some attractive deals on furniture, cookers and games consoles, too.

Boxing day sales: how not to get ripped off

Here at T3 we think Christmas Eve and Christmas Day should be a time for friends, family and relaxing (drinking/eating) and playing with your new gadgets and gifts BUT that's no reason why you can't pick up an excellent bargain using your handy personal communication device.

And there is lots of excellent deals out there, so we're sure you can find something you've had on a wish list. However, don’t assume everything you see discounted is a bargain. In the run-up to Black Friday we spotted some retailers increasing prices so they could offer massive discounts on the big day, and consumer groups warn about Boxing Day “pseudo-sales” - that is, sales where items were more expensive than they’d been in the previous weeks.

The law says that sale items must have been sold at full price for 28 consecutive days during the last six months - so it’s fine for a shop to put the price into orbit for a month and then go back to the original price claiming a massive discount (the same thing happens with wine!). It’s a good example of how retailers can follow the letter of the law but not the spirit. That’s not the only trick.

Sales are a tried and tested way of getting rid of hard-to-shift stock, obsolete products and in some cases, goods that have been bought in specifically so that they can be sold in the sale. If you’re looking for something specific it’s a good idea to do your homework on models and prices.

Boxing day sales: doorbusters and loss leaders

Cynics would suggest that doorbusters, the unbelievably huge discounts you see in adverts, are deliberately limited so that the retailer can get footage of fighting customers on the evening news without having to lose too much money.

We’ll give retailers the benefit of the doubt, but we’d point out that the smallest words on the ads - “up to” - are the ones telling you that you won’t be getting 70% off anything you might actually want to buy unless you’re in the queue at 7am - and even then, the discounts might not be as big as you might hope. There are always exceptions, but the typical Boxing Day sales discount is between 20% and 30%.

If goods are faulty, you don’t need a receipt to get your money back: any proof of purchase, such as a bank statement, is fine. You have the same consumer rights with sale items as you do with any other purchase unless the reduction is because of a flaw that you’ve been told about - a tear in fabric, perhaps, or a dent in a laptop’s lid.

If you’re buying online, you’re covered by the distance selling regulations too: in addition to covering you for faulty items, they also enable you to return items for any reason within two weeks, although you’ll have to pay the return postage yourself.

Be very wary when buying from outside the EU: most consumer protection regulation only covers you if the retailer is based in the UK or Europe, and it doesn’t cover private sellers - so many eBay purchases aren’t covered.

Currys has got the ball rolling with some tasty OLED and QLED discounts. The LG OLED B8 is rather overlooked but it's the same TV as the more admired C8, just in a different case with crappier sound. Just buy a cheap Sonos Beam if you want to beef it up.

The Q6F is another of Samsung's superb 2018 line-up of QLED TVs and recommended if you like vibrant, crisp visuals and have your TV in a habitually bright room.