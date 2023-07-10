9 gadgets you need to keep your pet cool this summer

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s the second week of T3’s Keeping Cool Month , and despite July looking like it’s going to be cold and rainy, the summer promises plenty of heatwaves and sunny days to come. With this in mind, it’s important to not only keep yourself cool and protected in the heat but your pets, too.

As dogs, cats, rabbits and even hamsters have thick layers of fur, it can be hard for them to cope in the heat. Excessive panting, rapid breathing, hot paws and laziness are all signs that your pet is overheating, and if overlooked, these symptoms can lead to your pet collapsing.

While us humans tend to shelter inside in front of the best fans when it gets too hot, pets need a bit more guidance and assistance, especially if they like to sunbathe. To help you look after your furry friends this summer, here are 9 products you need to keep them cool in the heat.