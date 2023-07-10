9 gadgets you need to keep your pet cool this summer

It’s the second week of T3’s Keeping Cool Month, and despite July looking like it’s going to be cold and rainy, the summer promises plenty of heatwaves and sunny days to come. With this in mind, it’s important to not only keep yourself cool and protected in the heat but your pets, too.
As dogs, cats, rabbits and even hamsters have thick layers of fur, it can be hard for them to cope in the heat. Excessive panting, rapid breathing, hot paws and laziness are all signs that your pet is overheating, and if overlooked, these symptoms can lead to your pet collapsing.
While us humans tend to shelter inside in front of the best fans when it gets too hot, pets need a bit more guidance and assistance, especially if they like to sunbathe. To help you look after your furry friends this summer, here are 9 products you need to keep them cool in the heat.
One of the best ways to keep your pets cool is with a cooling pad, like the Rosewood Chillax Dog Cool Pad. Cooling mats can either be soaked in cold water or activated by weight and pressure to cool your pet down in the heat. A must-have for summer days, your dog or cat can lie on the cooling pad or you can drape it over them to give them an extra layer of shade.
It’s not always possible to keep your pet from the outside and if your dog needs an afternoon walk, it’s best to keep them protected with a cooling vest or jacket. A lightweight wearable cooling aid like the Crufts Pet Cooling Vest can fit over your dog’s body to cool them down and make them feel more comfortable. This vest is best used when damp and it retains moisture for quick and easy relief from the heat.
Help your pet relax with a specially designed cool bed, like the Scruffs Cool Grey Dog Bed. This dog bed features a foam base for comfort and a 3D mesh layer that’s breathable and improves air flow. The inner self-cooling part of the bed is filled with a non-toxic gel that’s 5-10 degrees cooler than room temperature, plus it can maintain this temperature for an hour depending on the environment. It’s a handy product to have during heatwaves, and it can be used indoors or outdoors.
When it’s hot, it’s always important to have as much water available to your pets as possible. If you’re out and about with your pup or taking them for a walk, make sure to bring water with you with the PupFlask. This stainless steel dog water bottle holds 800ml - 1200ml of water, and its lid can be made into a make-shift water bowl for your dog to easily drink from.
What better way to cool your pet down than by putting them in a vat of water?! The Rosewood Cool Down Dog Pool is specially designed to cool your pet down but it’s also a fun toy to have in your back garden for sunny days, especially if your dog (or cat!) loves to play in water. This dog paddling pool doesn’t require any inflation but simply pops up and can be filled with cool water and your pets’ favourite toys.
Giving your pet something cool to play with or chew on is a clever way to help them cool down during the summer. Most cooling toys like the Rosewood Chillax Cool Bone can be soaked or filled with water before being frozen overnight. When it starts to get hot, take the toy out of the freezer and your dog has a fun cooling activity to do. Cooling toys are also great for puppies and senior dogs to help support and relieve their teeth and gums.
Sunscreen for dogs? Yep, you read that right. If your dog doesn’t have much fur, applying sunscreen protects their skin and sensitive areas, like their nose and paws. The Petkin Doggy Sunscreen Wipes are a fast and convenient way to protect your pet from the suns’ rays and they provide instant protection with just a wipe.
If your pet sleeps in a crate, make sure they’re comfortable throughout the night with a Pet Crate Fan. This type of fan easily clips onto the bars of your pets’ crate and provides a soft cooling breeze. Some crate fans also have a built-in thermometer which monitors the temperature inside the crate so you can make sure your pet isn’t overheating.
Instead of constantly filling up your pets’ water bowl, investing in a drinking fountain will keep them hydrated throughout the day. The Catit PIXI Cat Drinking Fountain offers your cat or kitten a source of fresh purified water, and the running water from the fountain has been proven to encourage cats to drink more. This drinking fountain also has clever lights and alerts to indicate when it needs to be filled up, plus it has a whimsical cat design on the front.