3 watches which I think should get the MoonSwatch treatment

The watch industry is a strange thing. While big innovations happen every now and again, things don't really change all that much. Time simply passes, with new models and variations coming about.

All that changed last year when the MoonSwatch debuted. The collaboration between Swatch and Omega saw the classic Omega Speedmaster design reimagined with the Swatch bioceramic material and a quartz movement.

The launch ignited a frenzy among watch enthusiasts, with rampant queues and near-riot conditions outside of stores. Prices on the used market soared as stock was snatched up, and excited buyers scrambled to get their hands on a model.

More recently, we've seen the Swatch x Blancpain Fifty Fathoms. That takes the same concept, but uses the design of the iconic dive watch, with a Sistem51 automatic movement inside. And that got me thinking – what other Swatch Group watches could be immortalised in bioceramic? Well, here's three I'd like to see.

(Image credit: Glashutte Original)

1. Glashütte Original PanoMaticLunar

Offset dials are a simply stunning part of luxury watchmaking. We can thank the folks over at A. Lange & Söhne for that, as their Lange 1 model has risen to become one of the most sought after timepieces among collectors.

Glashütte Original deserve props for their PanoMatic range, too. This model celebrates its 20th birthday this year, having become a staple of the range for its exuberant yet understated appearance.

Would a classy, complicated dress watch make sense in a bioceramic case? Absolutely not. But that doesn't stop me from wanting it. Besides, I'd be very keen to see how Swatch go about incorporating a moonphase subdial.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

2. Hamilton Khaki Field

Now I know what you're thinking – half the point of these collaborations is to bring expensive models into a more affordable price point. And you're not entirely wrong, but I still think there's a place for something like this.

The Hamilton Khaki Field range has an obscene amount of history behind it, and I think that could play a part. Plus, it creates a more manageable stepping stone for collectors. Going from a circa-£200 MoonSwatch to a circa-£6,500 Speedmaster is still a massive jump, and not one which many will be able to take quickly.

But a Swatch Khaki Field could run significantly cheaper thanks to the simple design. Then, with Hamilton models starting from around £500, users could quickly climb onto the real deal.

(Image credit: Tissot)

3. Tissot PRX

If you thought my last suggestion was crazy, you're definitely going to hate this one. And yes, I get it – the Tissot PRX is already a relatively affordable timepiece, so why would you risk diluting the market with a Swatch version?

The thing is, I don't think that would be the case at all. The history of the PRX is just about strong enough to warrant a place in this kind of line up, and its popularity at the moment would make it a surefire success from a commercial perspective.

I'd also love to see the integrated bracelet manufactured in bioceramic. That would be a really interesting look, and would surely capture the imagination of modern watch enthusiasts. The integrated bracelet design is really hot right now, and capitalising on that could be a great move.