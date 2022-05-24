3 reasons I'm buying the new Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Lego has been absolutely on fire this year in terms of releasing awesome new Lego kits that not only look set for entry into T3's best Lego sets buying guide, but have also had me reaching for my wallet.

I've already picked up the firm's Lego Vespa 125 scooter and, shortly, I hope to receive delivery of the awesome new Lego Optimus Prime kit, too. I was very impressed with the Lego BMW M 1000 RR as well.

However, now it looks like I've got to add another awesome Lego set to my wish list, as the firm has only gone and unveiled a simply stunning Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3.

Here's three reasons I need to buy it – like, immediately.

(Image credit: Lego)

1. The attention to detail is immense

Ok, seriously, the detailing on this Lego kit is just outstanding, with it aping the real vehicle in numerous key ways. For example, its got a functioning 8-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifter, a V12 engine with moving pistons, striking silver lacquered rims and fully working butterfly doors.

In addition, once you've opened the Ferrari Daytona SP3's doors you are treated to a beautifully realised cockpit with bucket seats and a steering wheel with Ferrari's famous prancing horse logo. You can also open up the bonnet of the vehicle to see the engine close-up.

(Image credit: Lego)

2. It's a serious, challenging build

I'm a parent so have built a lot of Lego in my time and much of it has been sets aimed at kids that can be knocked out in an hour or two. This Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3 is definitely not in that camp, though – this is a serious kit for adults.

The Ferrari measures in at 5.5 inches (14 cm) high, 23 inches (59 cm) long and 9.5 inches (25 cm) wide when fully built, and its build consists of a whopping 3,778 Lego pieces. This is a project build, and there's nothing I like more than a project.

(Image credit: Lego)

3. It's going to look great with my Lego Ducati

Finally, I've been eyeing up a partner build for the Lego Ducati Panigale V4 R that currently sits on my desk at home, and the SP3 looks perfect for that. I'd not only have the Ferrari of the sportsbike world on display but, literally, a Ferrari hyper car, too. With matching red paintwork I think they'll work as a great flanking pair for my curved monitor.

(Image credit: Lego)

The Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 is available from 1 June, 2022, exclusively at Lego store, before then going on wider sale at other retailers a month later on 1 August, 2022.

The Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 price is €/$ 399.99, £349.99 at launch and is rated as an 18+ build.

More details about the Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 can be found on its official webpage.