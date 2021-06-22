I own this GORGEOUS Lego Ducati and, trust me, it's the Prime Day deal for you

I bought this Lego Technic Ducati set about two months ago when I was, funnily enough, in a store shopping for presents for my daughter. I'd written about it when it came out last year and, seeing a hefty discount on it, snapped it up.

If I'd waited until right now, though, where the best Prime Day deals are dropping left, right and centre, then I could of got it for an even better price. That's because it is currently discounted by a going-on half price 42% at Amazon.

And, trust me, for the price you can currently pick it up at it is an absolute bargain. If you have any interest in Lego or motorbikes (or just cool models) then it will absolutely not disappoint. It's a medium sized 646-piece set that not only looks incredibly accurate, thanks to the kit being co-designed by Lego and Ducati itself, but also has a moving 2-gear engine and working suspension.

I have it on my desk at home to the left of my monitor as an art piece and every single time I see it I think it looks fantastic. I may of spent more buying it than this Amazon Prime Day deal allows you to do right now, but I've not regretted a single moment since buying it and it's sparked joy for me countless times.

You can check out the Amazon Prime Day deal on the Lego Ducati below:

Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R | Was: £54.99 | Now: £31.99 | Saving: £23

This is a stunning Lego Technic set, recreating the drop-dead gorgeous Ducati Panigale V4 R wonderfully. The kit was designed by Lego in partnership with Ducati, and features a working gearbox and front and rear suspension. 646 pieces of heaven in a box.View Deal

The Lego Technic Ducati V4 R measures in at 12 inches long (32cm), 6 inches high (16cm) and 3 inches wide (8cm) in total, meaning that it has serious presence, and I've had people comment on how awesome it looks as a desk ornament.

So now if we can just get a bunch more classic motorbikes given such loving Lego treatment, such as maybe the brand new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa, I'll be well on my way to building a dream garage of Lego Technic bikes.

Seriously, this is a great Amazon Prime Day deal and you should go buy it right now. Trust me, you'll thank me later.

Here's a picture of my Lego Technic Ducati V4 R at home.