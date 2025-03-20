Want Disney+ for less? Vodafone has a savvy discount deal
Vodafone Entertainment can save you cash on a Disney+ Premium subscription
As an avid fan of the best streaming services, Disney+ is a staple to access some of the best shows for me. But with so many great streaming options out there – and so many subscriptions by virtue of that – the costs can certainly add up.
It's Vodafone to the rescue, though, with a new partnership between the British telecoms company and Disney, bringing Disney+ to its network offering – under Vodafone Entertainment plans, but at a discounted price.
If you go direct to Disney+ for a subscription, then the Premium plan – that's no ads and with 4K HDR streaming quality (where applicable) – will cost you £12.99 per month. Vodafone customers, however, can add it onto their 'Airtime Plan with entertainment' at just £8 per month instead.
If you're the kind of person who pays month on month then that £4.99 saving quickly adds up – it's £59.88 a year back in your pocket per year, which is almost £120 over a 24-month contract period.
Even if you're more of an up-front paying type, then it's also worth noting that Disney+'s own annual fee – at £129.90 per year, i.e. you 'save two months' by paying in one lump – is still more than Vodafone's offer..
Of course, you'll need to be a Vodafone customer and paying for your underlying plan and data package (from £29/month), so this deal isn't a 'freebie' to just anyone. But it does offer enticing potential and an incentive to shift over to "The Nation’s Network" – or update your current plan if you're a customer.
Disney+ joins the Vodafone Entertainment roster alongside Amazon Prime and YouTube Premium, offering a suite of premier streaming options. Whether you're a fan of The Simpsons, The Bear, The Mandalorian, or just want an outlet to entertain the kids – Moana, anyone? – then Disney+ has heaps on offer, making this one deal well worth considering.
