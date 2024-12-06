This Netflix thriller with a Slow Horses star looks incredibly stressful

Netflix isn't the only one of the best streaming services out there right now to have figured out a cheat code for creating a great thriller series. It's started to increasingly mine the minds and books of thriller novelists and one of its latest shows looks like a great example.
Missing You just got a full trailer, and it looks like a twisty police thriller par excellence, from the mind of Harlan Coben. He's written some phenomenally successful thrillers in the last couple of decades and sure knows how to plot out a satisfying mystery.
Coben isn't the only person involved with some great credentials, though. Missing You also stars Rosalind Eleazar, who Apple TV+ fans will recognise as Louisa in Slow Horses, perhaps the best thriller series currently being made for streaming. This time around, she'll still play someone in law enforcement – a police detective who realises her own past is intertwined with the disappearances she's investigating.
11 years into her past, she had a fiancé disappear on her without a trace, leaving no digital records or any sort of a trail to follow. Now, he's popped back up as a dating account that seems to have a habit of enticing women before they, too disappear.
It looks like she'll have a terrific supporting cast to bounce off, as she gets deeper and deeper into the mystery. Richard Armitage is there are her commanding officer, with potentially conflicted ambitions, while James Nesbitt's character might be a little more political in nature, and threatens to be plenty slimy.
All the material appears to be there, in short, for Missing You to be a really satisfying thriller series, if Netflix can stick the landing. It's dropping the series on 1 January 2025, so if you're already anticipating that you'll need something hair-raising and engaging to watch on a hungover New Year's Day, this could be the perfect answer.
That does leave a few weeks before you can actually watch the show, though, so if you're on the lookout for new content you might want to check out my list of five highlights on Netflix this December, too.
