Prime Video's new rom-com has Bridgerton star in a charming new role

We might now be technically past Valentine's Day, but that doesn't mean you can't curl up with a good rom-com coming soon to Prime Video. Amazon just dropped a pretty sizzling trailer for Picture This, starring Bridgerton alum Simone Ashley (who's also very well-known for Netflix's Sex Education).

It looks like it's taking its plot tropes from the classics section, with a story of love getting rekindled when both parties though it had already fizzled out. Ashley plays Pia, who's finding it more than a little hard to get energised about relationships and love as she finds herself in her 20s.

Picture This – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

That all comes into focus when she encounters her biggest and most emotional ex, Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) at a wedding, and is forced into confronting the possibility that she still has feelings for him. That all takes a backseat for at least a while, though, when her family and friends comes up with a textbook plan to get her back in the game.

She'll go on dates with three men, ranking them against each other and picking a winner after each has taken their shot, to see that there are indeed more fish in the sea for her. Whether those men can actually clear that bar remains to be seen, but the glimpses we get in the trailer make it seem like they might not have all that much of a chance.

Rather, I think we can expect Pia and Charlie to gravitate towards each other inexorably, and they'll doubtless be facing off in some pointed and then increasingly emotional conversations as the movie unfolds. We get a peek at one of these, at least, as Pia photographs Charlie and asks him some surprisingly probing questions about why he can't stay away.

Picture This (which has to go down as one of the punnier titles I've seen in a while, given that scene) comes to Prime Video on 6 March, so it's now less than a month away. It should act as a perfect refresher in romantic movie tropes if, by that time, Valentine's Day feels like a distant memory.