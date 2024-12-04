As we roll into the final month of 2024 – I know, right, can you believe it? – it's time for a new Netflix no.1 series to top the best streaming service's chart. It's a crime-drama-thriller – called The Madness – and the kind of show I've been longing for to end out the year.

That's because the majority of Netflix's no.1 movies of late have been all about that very of-the-moment theme – holidays, Christmas, or whatever you prefer to call it – which is all cutesy and lovely and whatnot. But, actually, I just want some hard-hitting whodunnit drama to worm its way into my brain – not more Lindsay Lohan at Christmas.

The Madness | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Madness stars the brilliant Colman Domingo – who I loved in Euphoria as Rue's sponsor, but who you may better know from Fear The Walking Dead as Victor Strand – as media pundit, Muncie Daniels, who stumbles upon a murder, for which he is framed. You can see, indeed, the madness that unfurls as a result in the action-packed trailer above.

However, the reviews have been very mixed. On Rotten Tomatoes The Madness has a 70% critics score, but just 49% audience rating – the latter not being great. However, many users on Google reviews have said "Don't listen to the bad reviews"

The same reviewer says: "[The Madness] is pretty much like Harrison Ford, who gets framed for murdering his wife in The Fugitive, but with a black guy. People just feel uneasy when they see that white supremacists and anarchists are still active and alive today."

Which gives you a strong summary of the themes to expect in The Madness. Racial tension, political policing – there are obligatory FBI shots in the gallery above – and, well, getting away with murder. Strong ingredients if you're feeling the Christmas antithesis to stream this month.

All eight episodes of The Madness are available on Netflix right now, so you can binge-watch your way through the whole thing in one go if you fancy. Indeed, it probably should have made an entry in our 5 Netflix Shows & Movies To Watch In December feature. But that just goes to show the sheer volume of top-notch watches at the moment – irrelevant of reviews.