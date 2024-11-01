Netflix's new Lindsay Lohan movie for the holidays has fans all saying the same thing

Netflix and Lindsay Lohan are clearly the best of friends; the former kid actor seems to star in a couple of movies for the streaming giant each year, and they're generally easy-going family fun. It's now the time of year for Lohan's almost annual holiday movie to debut.

Our Little Secret is on the menu this year, and it looks like it'll tick all the boxes you want from a Christmas-themed romantic comedy when it arrives on Netflix on 27 November. There are love triangles, will-they-won't-they elements and Lohan clearly having fun at the centre of it all, as the movie's first full trailer basically shows.

Our Little Secret | Lindsay Lohan | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Lohan plays Avery, a woman meeting her partner's extensive family for the first time over Christmas, and very much feeling the pressure. That pressure becomes explosive when she arrives to discover that her potential future sister-in-law is none other than Logan (Ian Harding), her ex.

Not only is he her ex, in fact, but he also once proposed to her, making for a messy situation as Avery decides that their best course of action is to pretend they don't know each other. That's a recipe for plenty of fun subterfuge and risky moments, especially when you add in an acid-tongued mother-in-law, but it's also clear that their feelings for each other will also bubble to the surface.

If you're wondering what Lohan's legions of fans make of the trailer, you only have to glance at the comments under the YouTube upload to get a pretty good sense, too. One happy viewer gushed: "Mrs. Lohan really bagged that cheesy romance Netflix deal, and I'm all for it. Been loving her recent movies!"

Another agreed: "Every single movie this woman is in is feel good from start to finish. Love you Lohan." The consensus really seems to be that she's coming into her prime as a queen of easy-going movies. That category is pretty huge for the likes of Netflix, too, as it tries endlessly to reign as the best streaming service on the market – perhaps Our Little Secret can be part of that plan.