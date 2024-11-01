Netflix's new Lindsay Lohan movie for the holidays has fans all saying the same thing

Netflix and Lindsay Lohan are clearly the best of friends; the former kid actor seems to star in a couple of movies for the streaming giant each year, and they're generally easy-going family fun. It's now the time of year for Lohan's almost annual holiday movie to debut.
Our Little Secret is on the menu this year, and it looks like it'll tick all the boxes you want from a Christmas-themed romantic comedy when it arrives on Netflix on 27 November. There are love triangles, will-they-won't-they elements and Lohan clearly having fun at the centre of it all, as the movie's first full trailer basically shows.
Lohan plays Avery, a woman meeting her partner's extensive family for the first time over Christmas, and very much feeling the pressure. That pressure becomes explosive when she arrives to discover that her potential future sister-in-law is none other than Logan (Ian Harding), her ex.
Not only is he her ex, in fact, but he also once proposed to her, making for a messy situation as Avery decides that their best course of action is to pretend they don't know each other. That's a recipe for plenty of fun subterfuge and risky moments, especially when you add in an acid-tongued mother-in-law, but it's also clear that their feelings for each other will also bubble to the surface.
If you're wondering what Lohan's legions of fans make of the trailer, you only have to glance at the comments under the YouTube upload to get a pretty good sense, too. One happy viewer gushed: "Mrs. Lohan really bagged that cheesy romance Netflix deal, and I'm all for it. Been loving her recent movies!"
Another agreed: "Every single movie this woman is in is feel good from start to finish. Love you Lohan." The consensus really seems to be that she's coming into her prime as a queen of easy-going movies. That category is pretty huge for the likes of Netflix, too, as it tries endlessly to reign as the best streaming service on the market – perhaps Our Little Secret can be part of that plan.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
HoverAir X1 Pro review: a top pocket drone for elevating your ride
The HoverAir X1 Pro is a brilliant selfie drone with 4K camera and expert tracking ability
By Derek Adams Published
-
With NASA-level tech, Vollebak’s latest creation might just be the ultimate jacket for Earth, Mars, and beyond
Over-engineered? Maybe. Extremely enticing? Absolutely.
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Amazon Prime this November: the 5 best new shows and movies to watch
November 2024 has some hits coming for Prime Video
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix in November: the 5 best new shows and movies to stream
Netflix is going to have a busy November - don't miss these
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Huge sequel with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes makes Disney+ a must this November
Deadpool & Wolverine is finally on its way
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The best Halloween horror movies and shows streaming on Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV+ right now
Want a spooky watch for Halloween this year? Here are the best horror movies on three of the biggest streaming platforms out there.
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Taron Egerton wows fans in first trailer for Netflix's new thriller
Carry-On looks like great fun ahead of the holidays
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix cues up a terrifying new horror movie just in time for Halloween
Don't Move looks extremely scary, and it's out now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix just got an amazing free upgrade for everyone
Moments is a great new feature for sharing scenes
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's massive new sci-fi series looks astounding in full trailer
Dune: Prophecy looks like a seriously epic-scale series
By Max Freeman-Mills Published