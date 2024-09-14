Netflix's 100%-rated show drops trailer for season 2 – and fans are blown away

One of Netflix's most highly-rated shows ever is closing in on a return to our screens – and it just got a proper trailer that shows just how incredible it's going to look.

Arcane was a breakout hit when it arrived in 2021, wowing people by setting a mature and emotional story in the world of the massive videogame League of Legends. Now, it's returning for a second and final season in November.

Arcane: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

That trailer is pretty explosive, too, confirming that we're going to get even more of an emotional reckoning between divided sisters Vi and Jynx, as their respective choices of allies ensure that they can't see eye to eye.

The first season of Arcane achieved that rare thing – a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and you can only assume that Netflix will be desperately hoping the new season can repeat that trick. That's even more the case given that it won't be able to whet appetites ahead of a third season, which is confirmed to not be happening.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

You can tell just how much the hype is building for the new season by taking a quick browse of the comments under that trailer upload on YouTube. There's a particularly high amount of praise for the incredible detail that's evident in the clips shown off, too.

One happy viewer wrote: "The animation in this show is so freaking insane and beyond beautiful, everybody that worked on this deserves a golden medal." Another agreed gushingly: "I love animated shows and movies that actually take advantage of the medium to make uniquely stylized visuals instead of trying to be hyper-realistic".

We don't yet know an exact streaming date for Arcane season 2, beyond that it'll arrive in November, but if this trailer is anything to go by, it'll be one to add to your watchlist the moment that date is made public. Netflix has long aimed to be the best streaming service for fans of animation, with shows like BoJack Horseman proving it's not just for kids, and this show'll hopefully be another feather in its cap when it arrives.